"Thrilled that my team has won the bid for Bengaluru Women’s Premier League team" - Virat Kohli reacts to RCB's buy

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli reacted to Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) move to purchase a team in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

On Wednesday (January 25), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the winners of five teams for the inaugural season of the WPL. It came after the conclusion of the financial bidding round.

Adani Sportsline Pvt Ltd made the biggest bid - INR 1289 crore - for a WPL team based in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat state.

Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd (INR 912.99 crore for Mumbai) and Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd (INR 901 crore for Bangalore) also made successful bids.

JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd (INR 810 crore for Delhi) and Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd (INR 757 crore for Lucknow) were the other successful bidders.

Kohli, who has played 123 matches for RCB in 15 seasons in the IPL, was delighted with the news that the franchise bought a women's team.

Taking to his social media platforms, the former RCB skipper wrote:

"Well played, RCB! So thrilled that my team has won the bid for the Bengaluru Women’s Premier League team. Can’t wait to cheer for our women in Red and Gold."

Virat Kohli @imVkohli



#ItsHerGameToo #PlayBold

@RCBTweets Well played, RCB! So thrilled that my team has won the bid for the Bengaluru Women’s Premier League team. Can’t wait to cheer for our women in Red and Gold. Well played, RCB! So thrilled that my team has won the bid for the Bengaluru Women’s Premier League team. Can’t wait to cheer for our women in Red and Gold. #ItsHerGameToo #PlayBold@RCBTweets https://t.co/fIwSDzL5oK

What else you need to know about Women's Premier League (WPL)?

The much-anticipated inaugural season of the Women's Premier League is likely to get underway in March 2023. The general body of the BCCI approved the conduct of the Women's IPL in October 2022.

The tournament will start with a five-team event and the players' auction will be held in February. It is expected that a team will be allowed to field five overseas players with at least one player from the associated nations.

Jay Shah @JayShah Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid. This marks the beginning of a revolution in women's cricket and paves the Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid. This marks the beginning of a revolution in women's cricket and paves the

On January 16, Viacom18 bagged the media rights for the Women's IPL for a whopping sum of INR 951 crore for 2023-27 editions. This means that the per match value in WIPL costs INR 7.09 crore.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes