Tilak Varma reunites with CSK batter ahead of County Championship stint with Hampshire [In Picture]

South African and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Dewald Brevis shared a photo with Indian cricketer Tilak Varma on social media on Thursday, June 19, from the Utilita Bowl in Hampshire. Tilak is set to represent Hampshire in their next four County Championship fixtures, starting with an away match against Essex at the County Cricket Ground in Chelmsford on June 22.

Brevis and Tilak developed a good rapport during their time together in the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad between 2022 and 2024. To welcome Tilak to England ahead of his county stint, Brevis posted a picture of the duo on his Instagram story.

Check out the picture below:

Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis (Image via Instagram-@dewald_brevis_17)

Meanwhile, Brevis is also part of Hampshire’s squad for the ongoing 2025 Vitality Blast. He has featured in six matches so far, scoring 117 runs in four innings at an average of 39.00 and a strike rate of 174.62, including one half-century.

Tilak Varma has turned out for India in 29 games spanning both ODI and T20I formats

Tilak Varma made his India debut in a T20I against the West Indies in 2023. Since then, the 22-year-old has played 25 T20Is, scoring 749 runs in 24 innings at an average of 49.93 and a strike rate of 155.07. His tally includes three half-centuries and two centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 120 off 47 balls against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in 2024.

In addition, Tilak has appeared in four ODIs for India, scoring 68 runs at an average of 22.66 and a strike rate of 57.14, including one half-century.

Looking at his domestic record, Tilak has played 18 first-class matches, scoring 1,204 runs at an average of 50.16, with four fifties and five centuries. In List A cricket, he has featured in 36 games, accumulating 1,494 runs at an average of 48.19 and a strike rate of 94.79, which includes eight half-centuries and five centuries.

