Tilak Varma and Vijay Deverakonda face off in a special pickleball challenge ahead of MI vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Young batter Tilak Varma and Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda faced off in a special pickleball challenge ahead of the upcoming IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT). The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the game on Tuesday, May 6. MI are currently third in the points table and are on a six-match winning streak.
Ahead of their next game, the Mumbai franchise posted a video on their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of a pickleball challenge between their star batter Tilak Varma and Vijay Deverakonda of Arjun Reddy fame. In it, the duo could be seen competing in a pickleball game, with Vijay emerging victorious.
You can watch the video below:
"I am extremely eager to watch that" - Aakash Chopra on battle between GT's top 3 batters and MI's bowling attack in upcoming IPL 2025 match
Former cricketer Aakash Chopra can't wait to witness the riveting contest between GT's top three batters and MI's star-studded bowling attack in their IPL 2025 clash on Tuesday.
He opined that Gujarat's trio of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler might be challenged for the first time this season. Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:
"When I look at Gujarat, if someone can stop their top three, it's this bowling attack. It has Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, and Corbin Bosch might also play. If these five together stop the top three, Gujarat might be challenged for the first time this season."
The cricketer-turned-commentator added:
"Until now, one of the top three has scored a fifty for sure. This has happened in every single game this season, but maybe this will be a different game altogether in IPL 2025. So I am extremely eager to watch that. The scales are slightly tilted towards Mumbai because they are playing at home, but Gujarat are a very good team."
Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your views in the comments section.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS