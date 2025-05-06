Tilak Varma and Vijay Deverakonda face off in a special pickleball challenge ahead of MI vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Young batter Tilak Varma and Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda faced off in a special pickleball challenge ahead of the upcoming IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT). The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the game on Tuesday, May 6. MI are currently third in the points table and are on a six-match winning streak.

Ad

Ahead of their next game, the Mumbai franchise posted a video on their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of a pickleball challenge between their star batter Tilak Varma and Vijay Deverakonda of Arjun Reddy fame. In it, the duo could be seen competing in a pickleball game, with Vijay emerging victorious.

You can watch the video below:

Ad

Trending

"I am extremely eager to watch that" - Aakash Chopra on battle between GT's top 3 batters and MI's bowling attack in upcoming IPL 2025 match

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra can't wait to witness the riveting contest between GT's top three batters and MI's star-studded bowling attack in their IPL 2025 clash on Tuesday.

Ad

He opined that Gujarat's trio of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler might be challenged for the first time this season. Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"When I look at Gujarat, if someone can stop their top three, it's this bowling attack. It has Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, and Corbin Bosch might also play. If these five together stop the top three, Gujarat might be challenged for the first time this season."

Ad

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"Until now, one of the top three has scored a fifty for sure. This has happened in every single game this season, but maybe this will be a different game altogether in IPL 2025. So I am extremely eager to watch that. The scales are slightly tilted towards Mumbai because they are playing at home, but Gujarat are a very good team."

Ad

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your views in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More