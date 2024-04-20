Mumbai Indians batter Tim David and batting coach Kieron Pollard have been fined 20 percent of their respective match fees after they were found guilty of breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

The duo were penalized for signaling to the on-field batters Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma to seek a review for a wide delivery from the dugout at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Thursday, April 18.

The incident happened on the last ball of the 15th over which was bowled by Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh. Surykumar Yadav, who was on strike, failed to reach out to an outside the off-stump yorker delivery.

Although both Suryakumar and Tilak were initially hesitant, it was Tim David and Kieron Pollard who signaled to the Mumbai Indians batters to go for a review hoping for a wide to be given. The review went in their favor as the on-field umpire was asked to signal a wide.

The BCCI stated in a media release that both Tim David and Kieron Pollard committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20, which covers all types of conduct that are contrary to the spirit of the game. Both players admitted to the offence and accepted Match Referee Sanjay Verma's sanction.

A much-needed victory for the Mumbai Indians after the home defeat against Chennai Super Kings

After Punjab Kings skipper Sam Curran opted to bowl first on winning the toss, the Mumbai Indians posted 192-7 in 20 overs. The number one-ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav top scored for the five-time IPL winners with a 53-ball 78. His knock comprised seven fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 147.17.

Chasing 193 runs for their third victory of this season, the hosts were bundled out for 183 runs in 19.1 overs. Although Ashutosh Sharma's cameo (61 runs off just 28 balls) gave the Punjab Kings some hope of achieving the target, they eventually fell short, losing the contest by nine runs.

It was the Mumbai Indians' third win out of the seven matches they have played so far in the 2024 IPL and a much-needed one after the 20-run home defeat against the Chennai Super Kings.

Hardik Pandya's men are currently seventh in the standings with six points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback