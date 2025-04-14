Tim David pranks Virat Kohli by stealing crucial item from kit bag after RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Australia and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David pulled a fun prank on teammate and India ace Virat Kohli. The incident happened after RCB's win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 28th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 13.
The Australian picked out one of the many bats Kohli had carried for the game and hid it in his kit bag. In a video posted by the franchise on their offical X account, David says:
"I want to see how long it takes Virat to find out when we take one of his bats."
Kohli, fishing around for his bat in the dressing room, eventually finds it in David's kit bag, nicely disguised and wrapped. David continues:
"Virat was batting so nicely, so we just thought we'd see how long it takes him to realize one of his bats was missing. He didn't, he was too happy with himself so I had to give it back to him. "
Take a look at a video of the same below:
Virat Kohli shines with the bat as RCB trounce RR by 9 wickets
Winning the toss and electing to bowl first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru restricted the Rajasthan Royals to 173/4 in their 20 overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (75 off 47) top-scoring for the hosts. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Yash Dayal, and Josh Hazlewood picked up a wicket each for RCB.
In reply, Virat Kohli (62* off 45) and Phil Salt (65 off 33) put together 92 runs for the first wicket, with Devdutt Padikkal (40* off 28) then joining forces with Kohli and ensuring there were no more hiccups. RCB cruised home to a nine-wicket win, registering their fourth victory of the season. Interestingly, the Bangalore-based franchise have won all their away games while losing their home games.
