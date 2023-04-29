Create

"Time for David Warner to take retirement" - Twitter erupts as DC captain registers silver duck vs SRH in IPL 2023

By James Kuanal
Modified Apr 29, 2023 22:44 IST
David Warner
David Warner gave the worst possible start to DC while chasing 198.

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain David Warner failed to fire against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 29. The 36-year-old departed for a two-ball duck.

Chasing 198, the left-handed batter was clean bowled by ace SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the opening over. His wicket gave the hosts the worst possible start to the chase.

Watch Warner's dismissal below:

` -\ | |Dream start for @SunRisers! 😍@BhuviOfficial gets sneaks past @davidwarner31's bat to strike nice & early in a tall chase! 💥Tune-in to #DCvSRH at #IPLonStar, LIVE now on Star Sports Network#ShorOn #GameOn #BetterTogether https://t.co/qGN8sqSUEx

Warner, though, is DC’s leading run-scorer in IPL 2023. He has so far amassed 306 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 118.6, including four half-centuries.

Fans, however, tore apart David Warner for his failure against his old IPL franchise SRH. One user tweeted:

“Time for David Warner to take the retirement. Generally, Australian players don’t drag too much in their careers. But Warner is an exception among them.”
Time for David Warner to take the retirement. Generally Australian players don’t drag too much in their career. But Warner is an exceptional among them. #DCvSRH

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

David Warner is the biggest joke for DC 😂#DCvSRH
Dc management after David Warner dismissal#DCvSRH https://t.co/zEziAEfEoT
@mufaddal_vohra david warner is smart he is preparing for wc
David Warner trying to score against Bhuvi 🤣https://t.co/SlbZ5VKyaT
David Warner got dismissed for duck for the first time in chase after 10 years in IPL. What a chaser!
Ricky Ponting to David Warner after gone for duck 🦆.#SRHvsDC #DCvsSRH #IPL2023 https://t.co/xZlZwoZJnm
David Warner is the real OG president of the @TukTuk_Academy
MI aur David Warner ki legacy ka pichle do saal me kafi nuksan hua hai . Bahot hi unexpected
I think it's time for david warner to wear a yellow jersey...

Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klassen propel SRH to 197 to stun David Warner’s DC

Battinng first, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 197/6 in 20 overs, with Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klassen at their absolute best.

Abhishek scored 67 off 36 balls, including 12 boundaries and a six. Klassen remained unbeaten on 53 off 27 deliveries, including four sixes and two fours. Abdul Samad and Akeal Hosein also contributed 28 and 16 respectively.

Mitchell Marsh emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the Delhi Capitals, with figures of 4/27. Axar Patel and Ishant Sharma settled for one apiece.

Playing XI for SRH vs DC

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Philip Salt (w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

