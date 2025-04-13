"Timing, temperament and pure class" - Fans react to Yashsavi Jaiswal's 75 off 47 balls in RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat in their IPL 2025 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, April 13. The left-handed batter smashed 75 runs off 47 balls at a promising strike rate of 159.57, including two sixes and 10 boundaries. The 23-year-old kept scoring even as wickets tumbled at the other end.

This was Jaiswal's second half-century in IPL 2025, having scored 67 off 45 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Overall, the southpaw has 11 fifties in IPL, plus two tons. The Royals had retained him for INR 18 crore ahead of the mega auction last year.

Fans on X lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for his clinical batting display against RCB. One user wrote:

"WELL PLAYED, YASHASVI JAISWAL. He smashed 75 runs from 47 balls including 10 fours and 2 sixes against RCB at Jaipur - A Top Knock from Jaiswal."

Another user commented:

"Impact inning by Jaiswal."

A third user added:

"Jaiswal wanted a 100 here but nvm u did good."

Another fan wrote:

"This is the Jaiswal we’ve all been waiting for—timing, temperament, and pure class."

Here are a few more reactions:

Yashasvi Jaiswal's knock helps RR set a 174-run target for RCB in IPL 2025 clash

A clinical batting display from Yashasvi Jaiswal helped RR post 173/4 against RCB in the IPL 2025 fixture. Apart from Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, and skipper Sanju Samson chipped in with 35* (23), 30 (22), and 15 (19), respectively.

RR are coming on the back of a 58-run loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last match. The Sanju Samson-led side are seventh in the IPL 2025 points table with two wins in five matches.

On the other hand, RCB are fifth with three wins in five games. Like the Royals, the Bengaluru-based franchise lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in their last fixture. However, the Rajat Patidar-led side are yet to lose an away fixture, having won in Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai.

The two teams will be eyeing a return to winning ways.

