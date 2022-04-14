"To capture Jos Buttler and Ashwin in one frame" - Twiteratti troll RR as Ashwin promotion to No.3 fails

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are known to be trendsetters in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Fans witnessed the first 'retired out' in the IPL in their last game. They have now sent out Ravichandran Ashwin at No. 3 ahead of Sanju Samson in their game against Gujarat Titans (GT).
Chasing a mammoth total of 193 runs, the Rajasthan franchise lost Devdutt Padikkal for a golden duck in the second over. While everyone anticipated Samson to walk out, Ashwin came out to bat, leaving everyone surprised.
However, the move didn't pay off. The veteran off-spinner could only score eight runs at a strike rate of 100 before David Miller pulled off a stunning catch to end his stay in the middle.
Meanwhile, fans were certainly not happy with the decision to promote Ravichandran Ashwin up the batting order. They slammed the RR management for wasting Riyan Parag's talent by making him bat at No. 6 or No. 7.
As the wickets tumbled, Jos Buttler continued his rich vein of form and milked runs with ease. However, Lockie Ferguson dismissed him with a brilliant yorker after a well-made 54 off just 24 balls.
However, the runs dried up once Buttler returned to the dugout. RR were at 89/4 at the halfway stage, with the in-form Shimron Hetmyer still keeping the table-toppers in the hunt in the run chase.
Hardik Pandya powers Gujarat Titans to 192 vs RR
The Gujarat Titans captain is slowly getting into the groove in the competition, which is a huge plus for his IPL franchise and for Team India if you consider the bigger picture. Asked to bat first, the Titans were struggling at 53/3 in 6.4 overs with the top three batters back in the hut.
However, Hardik Pandya steadied the ship with two telling partnerships. He added 86 runs for the fourth wicket alongside Abhinav Manohar before a quickfire 53 off 25 balls with David Miller to post a challenging total on the board.
Hardik paced his innings to perfect batting at No. 4. He played the role of the anchor until the middle overs but cashed in on every opportunity that came his way. The flamboyant all-rounder was eventually unbeaten on 87 off 52 balls, in a knock decorated with eight boundaries and four sixes.