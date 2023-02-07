"To get a chance to play under Rohit Sharma"- Trent Boult labels IPL 2020 as 1 of his career highlights

Trent Boult recalled his successful outing with the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 before playing for MI Emirates in the International League T20 2023 playoffs. Boult labeled the championship win with MI three years ago as one of the highlights of his career.

Mumbai Indians signed Trent Boult in the trade window before the IPL 2020 season. He played a couple of seasons for Delhi Capitals before switching to MI in 2020. Boult achieved immense success at his new franchise as he picked up 25 wickets in 15 matches, with his best figures being 4/18.

Boult felt that sharing the dressing room with Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard was a big opportunity for him. He credited players and the coaching staff's hard work for MI's success in IPL 2020.

Speaking ahead of the playoffs match against Dubai Capitals, Boult said:

"The 2020 IPL campaign with the Mumbai Indians was probably one of my finest cricketing memories. To get a chance to play under Rohit Sharma alongside Kieron Pollard, and the coaching staff, and work so hard across the league stage and reaching the knockouts, and push forward to win the trophy was obviously one of the highlights of my career so far."

Trent Boult will be in action in the International League T20 playoffs soon

Boult ended his first IPL season with Mumbai Indians as champions. MI Emirates have qualified for the International League T20 2023 playoffs as well. The Kiwi speedster has done a great job for the MI Emirates so far, scalping six wickets in eight matches.

Interestingly, Mumbai Indians played against Delhi Capitals in the playoffs of IPL 2020 and MI Emirates are now up against Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 2023 playoffs. Boult bowled a match-winning spell of 2/9 in the game against Delhi. It will be exciting to see how he performs against Dubai on February 9.

