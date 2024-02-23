"To pull the team together in one direction and help them perform collectively" - Aakash Chopra on Hardik Pandya's challenge as MI captain in IPL 2024

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels that newly appointed Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has everything needed to make a title run, adding that getting the team to perform collectively could be his challenge.

In a busy off-season, the 30-year-old returned to his first IPL franchise Mumbai Indians in an all-cash trade after spending two seasons with the Gujarat Titans (GT). Hardik was also subsequently named as MI skipper, replacing Rohit Sharma, who had played the role since 2013.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, Chopra felt MI's 2024 season will hinge on Hardik's leadership skills.

"From the team perspective, Hardik has been given everything he would have wanted. But his biggest challenge will be to pull the team together in one direction and help them perform collectively. Without that, the trophy can’t be won. MI’s season will depend on Pandya’s leadership skills. If he can help the team focus collectively, they can win," said Chopra.

Chopra added MI's squad strength makes them heavy favorites to claim the trophy again.

"It’s not easy to bring back the trophy. But if you look at the Mumbai squad, they should bring it back. If you look at their Indian players, there are only one-two players who are not capped. Most of them are India players and have performed. Their overseas players provide them plenty of options," added Chopra.

Hardik was part of MI's title runs in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 before leading GT to glory in their maiden IPL season in 2022.

However, since the back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020, MI has struggled for success, missing the playoffs in 2021 and 2022 and losing in Qualifier 2 last year.

"There will be a lot of pressure on Hardik" - Parthiv Patel

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel felt pressure would be immense on Hardik Pandya, considering he is replacing five-time title winner Rohit Sharma at the helm.

The all-rounder is recovering from an ankle injury sustained during the ODI World Cup clash against Bangladesh but will likely return at the start of IPL 2024.

"There will be a lot of pressure on Hardik, it will be challenging, replacing a five-time title-winning captain and a team that is used to playing a certain way for 10 years. And this change of guard will be challenging for Hardik and for the players who are so used to playing under Rohit Sharma," said Patel.

To add further spice to the highly anticipated 2024 IPL season, MI will take on Hardik's previous side, GT, in their season opener at Ahmedabad on March 24.

Apart from leading Gujarat to the title in 2022, Hardik also captained the side that finished runners-up in a thrilling last-ball finish last season.

