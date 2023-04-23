"Toota hua stump hu mai, Mumbai ke liye ant hu mai" - Twitter tears apart MI after 13-run loss vs PBKS in a high-scoring thriller

Mumbai Indians (MI) lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 13 runs in a high-scoring thriller at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 22.

Chasing 215, Mumbai lost opener Ishan Kishan cheaply, but captain Rohit Sharma (44 runs off 27 balls) and Cameron Green (67 off 43 deliveries) stood tall to give the hosts a brisk start. Suryakumar Yadav also starred with the bat, scoring 57 off 26, while Tim David remained unbeaten on 25 off 13.

The hosts looked in control until Arshdeep Singh dismissed Yadav in the 18th over. The left-arm pacer then destroyed the middle order with two toe-crushing yorkers in the last over. The 24-year-old broke the stumps twice to see the backs of Tilak Verma and Nehal Wadhera and restrict them to 201/6.

Arshdeep also emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Punjab, returning with sensational figures of 4/29. Liam Livingstone and Nathan Ellis also took one wicket apiece.

Fans trolled the Mumbai Indians' batting unit after Arshdeep’s exceptional death bowling. One user tweeted:

"Toota hua stump hu mai, Mumbai ke liye ant hu mai (I am a broken stump, the end for Mumbai."

Insomniak @Insomniakthots

Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:

TAJINDER @Tajinder2925

#IPL2023 #MIvsPBKS #ArshdeepSingh Cost of one LED stump is around 24 lakh rupees. Arshdeep Singh is legend. He broke two. Cost of one LED stump is around 24 lakh rupees. Arshdeep Singh is legend. He broke two. #IPL2023 #MIvsPBKS #ArshdeepSingh https://t.co/o9QMIf5ya7

AtharvA Pandit @iatharvapandit

#MIvsPBKS Yaar yeh DRS ka kuch karna padega warna Ambani payment nahi dega Yaar yeh DRS ka kuch karna padega warna Ambani payment nahi dega #MIvsPBKS https://t.co/ZWaZ0RDXi4

Earlier, PBKS posted 214/8 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of Sam Curran (55 off 29) and Harpreet Singh (41 off 28). Jitesh Sharma also played a cameo, scoring 25 off seven.

For MI, Cameron Green and Piyush Chawla bagged two wickets apiece. Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff, and Jofra Archer also took one apiece but leaked over 40 runs.

“We made some errors in the field” – Rohit Sharma on MI's loss against PBKS

Rohit Sharma was seemingly disappointed with his bowling unit in the death overs after the loss against PBKS. This came after the bowlers leaked 96 runs in the last five overs, including Arjun's 31-run and Green's 25-run overs.

He, however, credited Yadav and Green for taking the game deep. Speaking on the post-match show, Rohit said:

"Yes, a little disappointment there. We made some errors in the field.” (On their death bowling)

He continued:

“Quite happy with the way those two guys batted today and they kept us in the game till the end.” (On Green and Sky)

Mumbai Indians will next play defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 25.

