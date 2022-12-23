Top 10 funny memes as Ben Stokes reunites with MS Dhoni after CSK signs him at IPL 2023 mini-auction

England Test captain Ben Stokes will reunite with MS Dhoni after four years in the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought him for a hefty ₹16.25 crores at the IPL 2023 mini-auction in Kochi on Friday afternoon. Both star players previously played together for the now-defunct Pune Super Giants in 2016 and 2017.

Stokes was one of the most sought-after players in the auction, considering his stature and all-rounder abilities. On the expected lines, franchises fought fiercely to sign his services. Chennai Super Kings outbid SunRisers Hyderabad and a couple of other franchises and eventually signed him.

CSK fans were excited by the development as the team now has two of the world's premiere all-rounders Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja in their ranks. They shared their reactions in the form of intriguing memes on Twitter and Instagram.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Deepak Chahar's reaction on Ben Stokes joining CSK. Deepak Chahar's reaction on Ben Stokes joining CSK. https://t.co/C0WrrAwpOn

absy @absycric Fuck they are recreating RPSG Fuck they are recreating RPSG https://t.co/GyQKToLglL

Bhumika @thisisbhumika Ben stokes & Jadeja together in CSK Ben stokes & Jadeja together in CSK https://t.co/wDIbOwTbW5

Bhuvan Chari @ChariBannu Ruturaj Gaikwad

Devon Conway*

Moeen Ali*

Ambati Rayudu

Ben Stokes*

Shivam Dube

R Jadeja

MS Dhoni

Deepak Chahar

M Choudhary

M Theekshana*



We are coming.... Ruturaj GaikwadDevon Conway*Moeen Ali*Ambati RayuduBen Stokes*Shivam DubeR JadejaMS DhoniDeepak ChaharM Choudhary M Theekshana*We are coming.... https://t.co/ve9aLNoSY3

"They are two fantastic minds in the dressing room"- Chris Gayle on Ben Stokes joining MS Dhoni in CSK dressing room

IPL legend Chris Gayle recently stated that the CSK management would be glad to secure the signing of Stokes to fill the void left behind by Dwayne Bravo ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

He also felt English Test captain might work well with MS Dhoni in the background. Analyzing CSK's massive signing, Gayle said:

“They are two fantastic minds in the dressing room, MSD and Ben Stokes. But I think Stokes will sit back and respect MS and let him do his thing. The young players will also get to learn a lot from Stokes. It’s good to have him in the CSK ranks, after Bravo's retirement."

He added:

“Fitting in the culture is important and I am sure without any doubt, with his experience, he will fit amazingly with the Super Kings. As we all know, they lack all-rounders and will accept Stokes with both hands."

Chennai Super Kings have also signed Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, and Ajinkya Rahane at the IPL 2023 auction.

