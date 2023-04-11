Top 10 funny memes as DC bundle out for 172 vs MI in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) managed to score a decent total of 172 in the Match 16 of IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, April 11.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first in the contest. Prithvi Shaw hit three fours and perished in the fourth over trying to take on off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen.

David Warner did not look in rhythm from the onset, but he kept working hard at the crease. At the other end, Manish Pandey (26) got a start but failed to convert it.

Axar Patel (54 off 25 balls) walked into bat with 98/5 on the board after 12.3 overs. He smashed a blazing half-century to change the complexion of the game and provide much-needed impetus for the Delhi Capitals' innings. David Warner (51) gave him company but failed to score at a brisk pace as he struggled for timing throughout his 47-ball knock. Meanwhile, Piyush Chawla and Jason Behrendorff picked up three wickets each for MI.

Axar Patel reflected on his knock at the mid-innings break, saying:

"I was just trying to back myself and looking to hit anything in my arc. I went in with an attacking mindset so that paid off. When I saw the wicket, the ball was stopping a bit. So, I was trying to hold my shape and waiting to strike everything in my zone.

"On this wicket, it's important to hold the shape and not hit every ball. (Bowling) When we saw the wicket, I knew I'll have to bowl here. It's a challenging total. Hopefully, we can defend it."

Fans react after Axar Patel and David Warner's fifties take DC to 172 vs MI

Fans on social media enjoyed the first innings of the IPL 2023 match between MI and DC on Tuesday night. They expressed their reactions in the form of some hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Gagan🇮🇳 @1no_aalsi_ prithvi shaw about Sai baba prithvi shaw about Sai baba https://t.co/uhskSdHC2z

Poll : 0 votes