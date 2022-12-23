Top 10 funny memes as Joe Root earns his maiden IPL contract after RR signs him at the mini-auction

Former England Test captain Joe Root has finally bagged an IPL contract after enduring years of disappointment at the auction. Rajasthan Royals (RR) picked him up at his base price of Rs 1 crore in the final moments of the IPL 2023 mini-auction on Friday night in Kochi.

It will be a maiden stint for the English batting stalwart in the lucrative league. Root has been out of England's T20I team for more than three years, as his last appearance came in 2019 against Pakistan.

England wanted to fill their side with big hitters, which forced them to transition out of the side. Root will be eager to prove himself in the T20 format on one of the biggest global stages this time around.

Fans were happy for Joe Root as he ultimately managed to bag an IPL contract after all these years. They expressed their views by sharing intriguing memes on social media platforms.

RR stacks up a strong squad ahead of IPL 2023 with quality additions of Jason Holder, Joe Root, and Adam Zampa

Rajasthan Royals entered the IPL 2023 mini-auction with an already settled squad, with a few voids. They desperately needed an international all-rounder in the middle order. They successfully addressed the issue by signing Jason Holder to fill that crucial role.

He can now pair up with Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna to handle the side's pace department. In the final moments of the auction, they smartly purchased Joe Root and Adam Zampa at their base prices to further strengthen their squad.

IPL 2023 Rajasthan Royals squad: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, K.M. Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vasisth, Abdul PA, and Joe Root.

