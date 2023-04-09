Top 10 funny memes after KKR edged out GT in an epic finish orchestrated by Rinku Singh

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered a memorable three-wicket victory against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 14th match of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 9.

Earlier in the afternoon, Gujarat Titans skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bat first. They managed to reach a daunting total of 204/4, courtesy of a blistering half-century from Vijay Shankar (63*).

Sai Sudharsan (58) also contributed a handy knock while anchoring the innings. Sunil Narine picked up three wickets for KKR and starred in the bowling department.

The Knight Riders began the chase poorly as their openers failed to give them a solid start. Coming in at the No. 3 position as the impact player substitute, Venkatesh Iyer (83 off 40 balls) took the onus on himself and played a sensational knock.

After a couple of quiet innings, he reminded everyone of his class with an authoritative stroke play. His innings brought KKR back into the scheme of things after a lull at the start.

Nitish Rana (45) complemented him perfectly as the duo put on a 100-run partnership at a quick interval. GT captain Rashid Khan took a phenomenal hat-trick in the 17th over. He dismissed Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Shardul Thakur to put his side in firm control of the proceedings.

With 29 runs needed from the final over, Rinku Singh orchestrated one of the best finishes in IPL history by smashing five sixes and taking his side home.

Reflecting on the victory after the conclusion of the match, KKR captain Nitish Rana said:

"The belief was there as Rinku had done it laast year. When two sixes were struck, the belief was there. As a captain I have to keep the belief but to be honest you can only win one out of hundred games like this. The last two overs didn’t go our way."

He added:

"Rashid Khan’s one over put us on the backfoot. Today’s two points solely belong to Rinku Singh. People had asked me why Rinku keeps playing the second fiddle, now I can say that if this is second role then god knows what will happen."

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring thriller between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans on Sunday evening. They expressed those feelings via hilarious memes on social media platforms.

KKR will next take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens on Friday, April 14.

