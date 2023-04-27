Top 10 funny memes as RR reach 202/5 vs CSK in IPL 2023

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) notched up a daunting total of 202/5 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 37th match of IPL 2023 on Thursday, April 27. It is the first instance of a team reaching 200+ total in a T20 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Yashasvi Jaiswal (77) and Jos Buttler (27) provided a great start to an 87-run opening partnership.

Ravindra Jadeja broke the stand in the ninth over by dismissing Buttler. Tushar Deshpande then got into action and struck twice in the 14th over, sending Jaiswal and Sanju Samson back to the pavilion. Shimron Hetmyer (8 off 10 balls) failed yet again with the bat as RR were reduced to 146/4 in 16.1 overs.

Dhruv Jurel (34 off 15 balls) and Devdutt Padikkal (27* off 13 balls) played vital cameos for the hosts. They put 48 runs together for the fifth wicket to push Rajasthan over the 200-run mark.

Jaiswal reflected on the first innings at the mid-innings break and said:

"I think it's a really good total and we will try and defend it. Let's see what will happen. But I'm sure we're going to give our best. (On his batting this season) Pretty good, I'm enjoying it. I'm just trying to play all my shots, keep talking to the senior players and get information about the venue."

He added:

"I'm just feeling good in my mind and am looking to take my chances. (Chat between him and Buttler) It's more simple - we always talk about playing good cricketing shots, keeping the tempo high and keep looking for boundaries. When they bowled cutters and knuckle balls, it is holding a bit. With the new ball it was coming nicely onto the bat."

Fans react after Yashasvi Jaiswal powers RR to 202/5 vs CSK in IPL 2023

Fans on social media enjoyed the first innings of the IPL 2023 match between CSK and RR on Thursday night. They expressed their reactions in the form of some hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

CSK were 139/5 after 16.3 over during the chase.

