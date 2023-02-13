Top 10 funny memes from WPL 2023 Auction

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction successfully took place on Monday, February 13, in Mumbai. All five franchises participated actively in the event and stacked up their squads with the desired players.

Out of the 409 players who went under the hammer, 87 cricketers found buyers at the auction. 57 of them were Indians, while the remaining 30 were overseas players.

Team India batter Smriti Mandhana made history by attracting the highest bid at the event. Royal Challengers Bangalore secured her services by offering a hefty ₹3.40 crore bid. All-rounders Natalie Sciver-Brunt and Ashleigh Gardner were the joint second-most expensive players as the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants signed them for ₹3.20 crores each, respectively.

Cricket fans enjoyed intense bidding wars and all the other action that unfolded during the WPL 2023 auction on Monday. They expressed their views by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

JioCinema @JioCinema Highest run-getter in T20Is, Suzie Bates, after being unsold in two rounds of the #WPLAuction Highest run-getter in T20Is, Suzie Bates, after being unsold in two rounds of the #WPLAuction 🥹 https://t.co/HGYeWeK3CP

"Really excited to be a part of such a big franchise"- Smriti Mandhana reacts after fetching the highest bid at WPL 2023 Auction from RCB

Speaking to JioCinema and Sports18 after Royal Challengers Bangalore signed her, Indian opening batter Smriti Mandhana expressed her excitement to join one of the most famous and popular franchises. She shed light on the legacy of RCB and hoped to have a great run with the team. Mandhana said:

“I think the legacy of RCB is way high because this franchise is existing from past 10 years for men’s IPL and they have built a huge fan base. So, yeah, really excited to be a part of such a big franchise and I hope that we both can together build a great team. I think I’m really excited to be the part of RCB."

She added:

“Namaskara Bengaluru,' I think that’s how they say and I'm also excited to be wearing the red color and going out there and trying to get the cup. All the fans keep supporting us and we will try and have a great tournament.”

Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will host the inaugural WPL 2023, which will take place in Mumbai between March 4 and March 26.

Which team do you think looks the strongest after the WPL 2023 Auction? Sound off in the comments section.

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes