"Toyed with peak Lasith Malinga at the age of just 23"- Fans pay tribute to Virat Kohli's iconic 133* vs Sri Lanka in Hobart on 12th anniversary

Fans paid tribute to one of Virat Kohli's most iconic international knocks, the 133* against Sri Lanka in Hobart in 2012 on its 12th anniversary today. It was a coming-of-the-age innings from the then 23-year-old batter, who dominated the Sri Lankan bowling attack in a crunch match.

The 11th match of the 2011/12 Commonwealth Bank tri-series between India and Sri Lanka in Hobart was a must-win for the Men in Blue. They had to chase down the target before the 40th over to get a bonus point and qualify for the final of the series.

Sri Lanka batted first in the contest and put up a daunting total of 320/4 in 50 overs, with Tillakaratne Dilshan (160) and Kumar Sangakkara (105) hitting centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar (39) and Virender Sehwag (30) then gave India a brisk start in the chase with a 54-run partnership in just 6.2 overs. However, both couldn't convert their starts. Virat Kohli took charge after their dismissals and forged a 115-run stand with Gautam Gambhir (63) for the third wicket.

Kohli started watchfully but gradually shifted gears and went into full throttle after Gambhir's dismissal. He smashed bowlers all around the park in the company of Suresh Raina (40*) as they added 120 runs in just 55 balls. Virat Kohli did not show spare any bowler, not even Lasit Malinga, who was in his prime back then.

He smacked his way to 133* (86) and took India home in the chase of 321 in just 36.4 overs to help them secure a bonus point. This knock announced his arrival on the big stage in a grand way and also saw the inception of the chase master.

On the 12th anniversary of the famous knock, fans shared their views on X. One fan wrote:

"He toyed with peak Lasith Malinga at the age of just 23."

Here are some of the other better reactions:

Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma welcomed their second child earlier this month

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their second child earlier this month on February 15 as the actress gave birth to a son, who they have named Akaay.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2017 and also have a three-year-old daughter, Vamika.

