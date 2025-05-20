"Trade him, you have Brevis as your No. 4" - Former India batter’s massive statement on Ravindra Jadeja during CSK vs RR IPL 2025 clash

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) should trade star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after the IPL 2025 season and bat South African batter Dewald Brevis at No. 4 moving forward. Chopra's remarks came after Jadeja endured a poor outing with the bat against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20.

The veteran scored a five-ball one to leave CSK in disarray after they were asked to bat first. Brevis walked in at No. 6 and smashed an impressive 25-ball 42 to help CSK reach a respectable 187/8 in 20 overs.

Jadeja has batted up the order predominantly at No. 4 in CSK's last few outings but has scored only two half-centuries in seven innings.

Talking about CSK's batting order for the future, Chopra said on ESPN Cricinfo:

"I would say probably trade him (Jadeja). You have Dewald Brevis as your No.4. Bat him at No.4. This is a stop-gap arrangement with Devon Conway and Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel at 3. There is a mini auction in between, if you are releasing Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, it's common sense that you will find somebody who can be an absolute banker and destructor at the top."

He added:

"Why would you want Ruturaj Gaikwad to bat with somebody who will not go hammer and tongs? Have Urvil Patel at 3, rather have one more guy. Either get a finisher or top order overseas batter with Dewald Brevis apart from Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana. Sam Curran at 3 and Jadeja at 4 won't make sense."

Jadeja has endured a subpar season, averaging 31.11 at a strike rate of 137.25 with the willow and picking up only eight wickets at an economy of 8.81 with the ball.

Ravindra Jadeja's poor outing saw CSK suffer a heavy defeat to RR

Ravindra Jadeja followed up his poor batting display with an equally dismal spell with the ball in the RR clash. He finished with woeful figures of 0/27 in two overs as RR chased down CSK's 187 in a mere 17.1 overs with six wickets remaining.

The result meant CSK remained at the bottom of the points table with three wins in 13 matches. With a poor run-rate, the Men in Yellow are in danger of finishing in last place for the first time in IPL history.

They will have to defeat table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in their final league stage game by a margin big enough to move ahead of RR in net run-rate. The CSK-GT clash will be played in Ahmedabad on May 25.

