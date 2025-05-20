  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • "Trade him, you have Brevis as your No. 4" - Former India batter’s massive statement on Ravindra Jadeja during CSK vs RR IPL 2025 clash

"Trade him, you have Brevis as your No. 4" - Former India batter’s massive statement on Ravindra Jadeja during CSK vs RR IPL 2025 clash

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified May 20, 2025 23:58 IST
2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Ravindra Jadeja had a poor all-round showing in CSK's penultimate outing against RR [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) should trade star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after the IPL 2025 season and bat South African batter Dewald Brevis at No. 4 moving forward. Chopra's remarks came after Jadeja endured a poor outing with the bat against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20.

Ad

The veteran scored a five-ball one to leave CSK in disarray after they were asked to bat first. Brevis walked in at No. 6 and smashed an impressive 25-ball 42 to help CSK reach a respectable 187/8 in 20 overs.

Jadeja has batted up the order predominantly at No. 4 in CSK's last few outings but has scored only two half-centuries in seven innings.

Talking about CSK's batting order for the future, Chopra said on ESPN Cricinfo:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I would say probably trade him (Jadeja). You have Dewald Brevis as your No.4. Bat him at No.4. This is a stop-gap arrangement with Devon Conway and Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel at 3. There is a mini auction in between, if you are releasing Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, it's common sense that you will find somebody who can be an absolute banker and destructor at the top."
Ad

He added:

"Why would you want Ruturaj Gaikwad to bat with somebody who will not go hammer and tongs? Have Urvil Patel at 3, rather have one more guy. Either get a finisher or top order overseas batter with Dewald Brevis apart from Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana. Sam Curran at 3 and Jadeja at 4 won't make sense."
Ad

Jadeja has endured a subpar season, averaging 31.11 at a strike rate of 137.25 with the willow and picking up only eight wickets at an economy of 8.81 with the ball.

Ravindra Jadeja's poor outing saw CSK suffer a heavy defeat to RR

Ad

Ravindra Jadeja followed up his poor batting display with an equally dismal spell with the ball in the RR clash. He finished with woeful figures of 0/27 in two overs as RR chased down CSK's 187 in a mere 17.1 overs with six wickets remaining.

The result meant CSK remained at the bottom of the points table with three wins in 13 matches. With a poor run-rate, the Men in Yellow are in danger of finishing in last place for the first time in IPL history.

They will have to defeat table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in their final league stage game by a margin big enough to move ahead of RR in net run-rate. The CSK-GT clash will be played in Ahmedabad on May 25.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications