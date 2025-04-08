"Treated CSK like gully bowlers" - Fans in awe of Priyansh Arya's historic hundred in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Fans praised Punjab Kings batter Priyansh Arya for his sensational century in the ongoing IPL 2025 clash against Chennai Super Kings in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 8. The knock saw Arya register the fastest century by an uncapped Indian player in the tournament's history (39 deliveries). Overall, it was the second-fastest by an Indian, just behind Yusuf Pathan's 37-ball ton in 2010.

Arya began his innings on a roll, taking out 17 runs off the first over against Khaleel Ahmed. Although, the wickets kept falling at the other end, he maintained his intent and kept hitting it out of the park. The southpaw reached his fifty off just 19 balls, as PBKS managed to score 75 runs in the powerplay.

Priyansh Arya got able support from Shashank Singh, who rotated the strike well. Meanwhile, Arya looked dominating at the crease with his hitting, despite the side losing their five wickets. In the 13th over delivered by Matheesha Pathirana, the 24-year-old slammed three sixes on the trot and then followed it up with a four to complete his century off 39 balls.

The subsequent over saw Noor Ahmed bringing an end to Arya's sublime knock of 103 off 42 balls, comprising seven fours and nine maximums.

Fans lauded Priyansh Arya for his terrific knock and shared their reactions on the social media platform, X.

"Priyansh arya treated CSK bowlers like gully bowlers, unreal hitting by this young lad," a user posted.

Here are the other reactions:

"The temperament of this young Priyansh Arya is just amazing. He saw wickets falling at the other end, but still did not let his temperament hamper," a user posted.

"Wickets tumbling like dominoes at one end, this lad Priyansh Arya drops a 39-ball ton like it’s brunch. Unreal composure, ruthless strokeplay. Feels like we just witnessed a superstar’s birth," another tweeted.

"We just witnessed Priyansh Arya announce himself in the grandest way possible. This was an innings that screamed “I didn’t come here to take part, I came here to take over.” He has everything he needs to be the face of Indian cricket—technique, power, and game awareness," a user noted.

Priyansh Arya's knock powers PBKS to 219

After the departure of Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh held one end firm and tried to take his innings deep. He got able support from South African all-rounder Marco Jansen, who steered the side well.

Shashank (52* off 36) and Jansen (34* off 19) remained unbeaten as PBKS managed to post a daunting total of 219. Notably, it is the highest score at this ground, and went past the previous record held by Rajasthan Royals, who scored 205 against PBKS earlier in this season.

Although, Khaleel Ahmed and Ravichandran Ashwin bagged two wickets apiece for CSK, they had respective economies of over 10.

