"Treating like a slave"- Top 10 funny memes after first innings of MI vs GT clash in IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans (GT) posted a decent total of 168/6 in the first innings of the fifth match of IPL 2024 against Mumbai Indians (MI). Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted the match on Sunday, March 24.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field first in the contest. Pandya began the innings with the ball on his MI return and conceded 11 runs as GT openers hit two boundaries. After GT got off to a brisk start, Hardik gave the ball to his Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth over.

MI's pace spearhead gave the required breakthrough by dismissing Wriddhiman Saha and putting brakes on the opposition team's surge. Sai Sudharsan (45) then anchored the innings for Gujarat Titans in the middle phase of the innings. Shubman Gill (31) looked in good touch for a while but could not convert his start. MI bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals and managed to restrict GT to 168.

"I feel the wicket is tricky and the bounce is hard to judge"- GT batter Sai Sudharsan after first innings of IPL 2024 clash vs MI

Speaking during the mid-innings break, GT batter Sai Sudharsan reflected on the action that unfolded in the first innings and said:

"I feel the wicket is tricky and the bounce is hard to judge. It's a difficult target and hopefully we can defend. This isn't a wicket where we can go after every ball, so my intention is play the middle overs and leave it to the finishers."

He added:

"(On Bumrah) He bowled really well and executed the yorkers. I enjoyed the match-up. The dew is very less, so the spinners will comes into play in the run chase."

