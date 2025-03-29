Trent Boult took the prized scalp of Sai Sudharsan in the IPL 2025 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29. The left-arm pacer nailed a perfect yorker to trap the Titans opener plumb to bag his only wicket in the contest.

The dismissal came off the last ball of the 18th over of GT’s innings. Boult bowled a toe-crushing yorker that swung in late, and the left-hander was hit on his back leg. The on-field umpire quickly made the decision, and Sudharsan didn’t even bother to review the decision.

Watch the video here.

Sudharsan walked back for a promising 63 runs off 41 balls at a strike rate of 153.66, including two maximums and four boundaries. During his knock, he also shared a 78-run partnership with skipper Shubman Gill for the opening stand.

With knocks of 74 and 63 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and MI, respectively, Sai Sudharsan has become the second-highest run-getter in IPL 2025. The 23-year-old is only behind Nicholas Pooran (145 in two innings).

Sai Sudharsan’s fifty helps GT set a 197-run target against MI in the IPL 2025 encounter

A clinical batting performance from Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler helped GT post 196/8 against MI in the IPL 2025 match. Gill and Buttler chipped in with 38 (27) and 39 (24), respectively. Sherfane Rutherford contributed 18 off 11 deliveries.

MI captain Hardik Pandya led by example, finishing with figures of 2/29. He also ran out Rahul Tewatia for a diamond duck. Meanwhile, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and debutant Satyanarayana Raju scalped one wicket apiece.

Mumbai will be keen to register their first win in Ahmedabad, having lost all their previous games to the Titans at the venue. They lost their previous game of the season to arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and will be keen to return to winning ways. Shubman Gill and company, too, succumbed to a defeat in their last match. PBKS beat them by 11 runs in a high-scoring game to kickstart their 2025 season.

