Tristan Stubbs hits a thumping six off Sandeep Sharma to lift DC to a thrilling super-over win over RR in IPL 2025 [Watch] 

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Tristan Stubbs hit a stunning pull shot for a six off Sandeep Sharma to wrap up the super over in the thrilling 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). DC chased down the 12-run target in four balls during the super over as the scores were level after 40 overs of play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, April 16.

Stubbs, who played a crucial unbeaten cameo of 34 runs off 18 deliveries in the first innings, was chosen to bat in the super over alongside KL Rahul. The wicket-keeper batter set it up well after scoring seven runs off the first three deliveries. With five runs needed in the second half of the over, Stubbs chose not to leave it too late by going for the big hit.

Sandeep Sharma was under pressure after the early assault by KL Rahul, and decided to mix things up with a slower short-pitched bouncer. Stubbs was not deceived by the lack of pace at all as he proceeded to clobber the ball deep into the mid-wicket stand. Have a look at the match-winning moment right here:

This marked the first super over in the IPL since the 2021 edition. On that occasion, too, it was the Delhi Capitals (DC) who ended up on the winning side after getting past the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai.

"I put my eggs into one basket and waited for it" - Tristan Stubbs on anticipating Sandeep Sharma's slower delivery in the super over

Tristan Stubbs and Sandeep Sharma had an interesting face-off during the final over of the first innings. The South African batter had smashed a four and a six as the veteran seamer struggled to find his rhythm amid a slew of extras. Sharma deceived the batter off the final delivery of the innings, but Maheesh Theekshana dropped a sitter.

Stubbs had also dropped a crucial catch by the ropes to give Nitish Rana a second life during RR's run chase. He mentioned how it inspired him to close out the game for DC when he was handed the opportunity.

"It felt really bad when I dropped the catch! But thankfully, KL helped me through the Super Over and kept me calm. That drop catch was tough to take though! Sandeep was going slow and into the pitch, and I put my eggs into one basket and waited for it. Thankfully, it happened. I'm happy with how I'm playing, just want to keep it going," Stubbs told the broadcasters after the match.

DC will face the Gujarat Titans (GT) next in a table-toppers clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 19.

