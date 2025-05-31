"Trophy aa rahi hai" - Pap tells one of the Pandya brothers at airport amid IPL 2025 playoffs [Watch]

Amid the IPL 2025 playoffs, Krunal Pandya, the elder of the Pandya brothers, was spotted at the airport on Saturday, May 31. Krunal is part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who have made it to the IPL 2025 final.

RCB finished second on the table with nine wins and 19 points at the end of the league stage. As a result of the top two finish, they played the first qualifier against table toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 29. They continued their terrific campaign as they trashed Punjab by eight wickets to seal their spot in the final.

Krunal Pandya was spotted at the airport with his son ahead of the final. He was seen with his RCB's travel kit, holding his son in his hands, along with his other teammates as well.

A pap, who was present at the airport, told Krunal that the IPL trophy is coming. Notably, this is the fourth time that RCB have qualified for the finals. However, they failed on all three previous occasions.

"Trophy aa rahi hai (The trophy is coming)," the pap told Krunal.

Watch the video of the same posted on Instagram below -

Krunal Pandya is having his best IPL season with the ball

Krunal Pandya, among the experienced and senior players in the RCB squad this year, is having his best IPL season with the ball. He has been in fine form and among the wickets, playing a key role for RCB.

Krunal has picked up 15 wickets from 14 matches this season at an average of 24.13 and an economy rate of 8.61. His best IPL figures of 4/45 have also come in this edition.

Previously, Krunal had picked up 12 wickets each in the 2018 and 2019 seasons when he was a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI). The all-rounder also showed his prowess with the bat this season. He struck an unbeaten 73 off 47 balls with five boundaries and four sixes at a strike-rate of 155.32 against Delhi Capitals (DC) under pressure. His knock helped RCB chase down 163 runs in 18.3 overs with six wickets to spare in the end.

