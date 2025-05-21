"Trying to become the batter to get retired out twice in one season" - Fans brutally slam Tilak Varma for sluggish knock in MI vs DC IPL 2025 clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma struggled with the bat in the all-important IPL 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21. The left-hander walked in to bat with MI in trouble at 58/3 in the seventh over.
Tilak took his time to get set, but could not accelerate when the time arrived to get dismissed for a scratchy run-a-ball 27. His painful innings had only a boundary and a maximum with several dot deliveries.
The 22-year-old has not enjoyed a great IPL 2025 campaign, scoring only 273 runs in 13 games at an average of 34.12 and a strike rate of under 134. Tilak was forced to retire out once this season due to his slow-paced batting.
A fan on X wondered if he could become the first batter to retire out twice in a season, asking:
"Tilak is trying to become the batter to get retired out twice in one season?"
Here are some of the best fan reactions from X slamming Tilak Varma for his dismal innings:
The slamming of Tilak from the fans continued, with one saying:
"Tilak should have atleast tried hitting Kuldeep or Vipraj while letting Surya play till the end. Such a bozo kinda innings from. Against GT and LSG earlier and now in this match."
"Tilak 27 runs from 27 balls. 2025 Dube from MI universe," tweeted a fan.
"Tilak Varma, bro please you drop yourself," a fan said.
MI post formidable total despite Tilak Varma's struggles
MI overcame a poor first 15 overs with the bat and finished strongly after DC asked them to bat first in a virtual do-or-die encounter. The five-time champions labored to 123/5 in 16.3 overs when skipper Hardik Pandya was dismissed for a six-ball three.
However, a well-set Suryakumar Yadav exploded in the final two overs, finishing on 73 from 43 deliveries. He received tremendous support from Naman Dhir, who smashed 24 from eight balls. The duo helped MI post a formidable 180/5 in their 20 overs on an unusually tacky Mumbai pitch.
The result of the ongoing clash has massive consequences for the final playoff spot of IPL 2025. An MI win will see them qualify for the knockouts, with DC eliminated.
However, should DC chase down 181, MI will have to win their final game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and hope DC lose theirs against the same opponent, barring which DC will seal the final playoff spot.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS