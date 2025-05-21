  • home icon
  "Trying to become the batter to get retired out twice in one season" - Fans brutally slam Tilak Varma for sluggish knock in MI vs DC IPL 2025 clash

"Trying to become the batter to get retired out twice in one season" - Fans brutally slam Tilak Varma for sluggish knock in MI vs DC IPL 2025 clash

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified May 21, 2025 22:04 IST
[Image credit: Getty, @subramaniandeva, @bindasbarkha, @CSKian716 X handles]

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma struggled with the bat in the all-important IPL 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21. The left-hander walked in to bat with MI in trouble at 58/3 in the seventh over.

Tilak took his time to get set, but could not accelerate when the time arrived to get dismissed for a scratchy run-a-ball 27. His painful innings had only a boundary and a maximum with several dot deliveries.

The 22-year-old has not enjoyed a great IPL 2025 campaign, scoring only 273 runs in 13 games at an average of 34.12 and a strike rate of under 134. Tilak was forced to retire out once this season due to his slow-paced batting.

A fan on X wondered if he could become the first batter to retire out twice in a season, asking:

"Tilak is trying to become the batter to get retired out twice in one season?"

Here are some of the best fan reactions from X slamming Tilak Varma for his dismal innings:

The slamming of Tilak from the fans continued, with one saying:

"Tilak should have atleast tried hitting Kuldeep or Vipraj while letting Surya play till the end. Such a bozo kinda innings from. Against GT and LSG earlier and now in this match."
"Tilak 27 runs from 27 balls. 2025 Dube from MI universe," tweeted a fan.
"Tilak Varma, bro please you drop yourself," a fan said.
MI post formidable total despite Tilak Varma's struggles

MI overcame a poor first 15 overs with the bat and finished strongly after DC asked them to bat first in a virtual do-or-die encounter. The five-time champions labored to 123/5 in 16.3 overs when skipper Hardik Pandya was dismissed for a six-ball three.

However, a well-set Suryakumar Yadav exploded in the final two overs, finishing on 73 from 43 deliveries. He received tremendous support from Naman Dhir, who smashed 24 from eight balls. The duo helped MI post a formidable 180/5 in their 20 overs on an unusually tacky Mumbai pitch.

The result of the ongoing clash has massive consequences for the final playoff spot of IPL 2025. An MI win will see them qualify for the knockouts, with DC eliminated.

However, should DC chase down 181, MI will have to win their final game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and hope DC lose theirs against the same opponent, barring which DC will seal the final playoff spot.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

