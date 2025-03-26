“Tu meri life ka sabse sundar hissa hai” - Indian all-rounder posts heartwarming video on wife’s birthday during IPL 2025 [Watch]

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel shared a heartfelt post on social media on Wednesday, March 26, to celebrate his wife Meha Patel’s 28th birthday. The couple tied the knot on January 26, 2023, and later welcomed their son, Haksh, on December 19, 2024.

To celebrate Meha’s birthday on Wednesday, Axar posted a video on Instagram, showcasing a series of images accompanied by a heartfelt caption. He wrote:

“Happy birthday, jaan! Tu meri life ka sabse sundar hissa hai…aur mera sabse bada support system bhi. Har khushi, har mushkil mein tere sath hone ka ehsaah hi alag hota hai. Tere bina yeh safar adhura sa lagta hai. Lobe you hamesha.” [Happy birthday, jaan! You are the most beautiful part of my life... and also my biggest support system. The feeling of having you with me in every happiness, every difficulty, is something else. This journey feels incomplete without you. Love you always].

Axar was last seen in action when he captained the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 24 in Visakhapatnam. After being asked to bat first, LSG set a challenging total of 209/8 in their 20 overs, powered by half-centuries from Mitchell Marsh (72 off 36) and Nicholas Pooran (75 off 30).

In response, DC got off to a rough start, losing half their side for just 65 runs. Tristan Stubbs (34) made a valuable contribution, but it was the partnership between Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam that revived DC’s chances. The pair put on a crucial 55 runs off 22 balls for the seventh wicket before Vipraj was dismissed for 39 off 15 balls.

In the closing moments, Ashutosh took charge, remaining unbeaten on 66 from 31 balls, leading Delhi to a dramatic one-wicket victory with three balls remaining.

Axar Patel has featured in 153 games for India across all formats

Axar Patel made his India debut in an ODI against Bangladesh in 2014 and has since played 68 matches in the format. The 31-year-old has scored 783 runs and taken 72 wickets.

Additionally, he has appeared in 71 T20Is, scoring 535 runs and claiming 71 wickets. Axar has also featured in 14 Tests for India, amassing 646 runs and picking up 55 wickets.

