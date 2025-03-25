“They said, 'Ashutosh doesn't know how to bat’” - Railways head coach makes stunning revelation about batting star of DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Ashutosh Sharma's coach in first class cricket Nikhil Doru has said that the selectors at Railways, the side Sharma represents in domestic cricket, were not willing to select the right-hander in Ranji Trophy as they felt that the 26-year-old did not know how to bat.

Doru added that the selectors felt that Ashutosh Sharma was capable of playing only the big shots and he had push for the batter's selection in the red ball team after he was not selected in the initial few matches.

"The selectors were completely unwilling to pick him in Railways' squad for the Ranji Trophy. They said, 'Ashutosh doesn't know how to bat. He can only hit big shots'. I kept pushing for his selection terming him a necessity considering his ability to emerge as a game-changer." Doru told TimesofIndia.com.

Doru's persistence to include Ashutosh Sharma was vindicated the coach's faith by scoring 123 runs off 84 to guide the side a competitive first innings score of 313. Railways would go on to win the match by 184 runs.

Doru recalled that he told Gujarat spinner Ravi Bishnoi that the Railways batting was just starting when Ashutosh Sharma walked out to bat, provoking laughter from the leg spinner.

Before Ashutosh walked out to bat, I told Gujarat spinner Ravi Bishnoi that our batting has just started. He laughed and said, 'What are you saying?'.

"Despite having only bowlers for company, Ashutosh managed to help us score 313, smashing 123 off 84 balls in a knock comprising 12 fours and eight sixes. "

"It boosted our morale massively as we had fully expected to get bowled out for 200. We eventually won that match by 184 runs," he said.

Ashutosh Sharma lights up Vizag with 31-ball 66 to take Delhi Capitals home

Ashutosh Sharma proved to be the star for Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Vizag on Monday, with a 31-ball 66 that helped DC chase down the target of 210 runs in the last over of the innings.

Ashutosh Sharma was brought in as the impact sub in the second innings and he struck left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed for a six to clinch a thrilling final over win for his side and get off the mark on the points table.

DC next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Vizag on Sunday while LSG will face SRH in Hyderabad on Thursday.

