“Tujhe Hindi samajh me aata hai?” - Rajasthan Royals stars have hilarious banter with Kwena Maphaka ahead of GT vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Young South Africa and Rajasthan Royals (RR) fast bowler, Kwena Maphaka, overheard a prank plan of his teammates, Kumar Kartikeya and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, while on their way from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad. Luckily for Kartikeya and Vaibhav, they communicated in Hindi, a language that South African Maphaka does not understand.

RR shared a hilarious video of their journey from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad ahead of the team's IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans (GT). In the first part of the clip, Kumar Kartikeya and Vaibhav Suryavanshi plotted a prank to stealthily put sticky notes on the backs of their teammates.

Kwena Maphaka was standing close to them while they planned the prank when the hilarious exchange took place.

"Tujhe Hindi samajh me aata hai? (Do you understand Hindi?)" Vaibhav Suryavanshi asked.

"Do you?" Kumar Kartikeya added.

"Nahi aata (No I don't)," Kwena Maphaka replied.

You can watch the entire clip in this tweet:

Later in the video, Kumar Kartikeya went on to win the challenge, fooling six of his teammates by sticking a tag on them, while Vaibhav managed only two.

Kwena Maphaka is yet to play a match for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

South African fast bowler Maphaka made his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians (MI) last season, having joined them as a replacement signing. Maphaka played two matches for MI, where he picked up one wicket.

Notably, the pacer had a forgettable debut at the Wankhede Stadium as he leaked 66 runs against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

MI released him after the 2024 season, and Rajasthan Royals signed him at the IPL 2025 mega auction for ₹1.50 crore.. The 19-year-old is yet to make his debut for RR.

The Royals play GT on Wednesday, April 9, in Ahmedabad, before welcoming Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their home ground in Jaipur on Saturday.

