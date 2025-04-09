  • home icon
  • “Tujhe Hindi samajh me aata hai?” - Rajasthan Royals stars have hilarious banter with Kwena Maphaka ahead of GT vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Apr 09, 2025 16:39 IST
Kumar Kartikey and Kwena Maphaka (Image: X/rajasthanroyals)
Kumar Kartikeya and Kwena Maphaka (Image: X/rajasthanroyals)

Young South Africa and Rajasthan Royals (RR) fast bowler, Kwena Maphaka, overheard a prank plan of his teammates, Kumar Kartikeya and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, while on their way from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad. Luckily for Kartikeya and Vaibhav, they communicated in Hindi, a language that South African Maphaka does not understand.

RR shared a hilarious video of their journey from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad ahead of the team's IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans (GT). In the first part of the clip, Kumar Kartikeya and Vaibhav Suryavanshi plotted a prank to stealthily put sticky notes on the backs of their teammates.

Kwena Maphaka was standing close to them while they planned the prank when the hilarious exchange took place.

"Tujhe Hindi samajh me aata hai? (Do you understand Hindi?)" Vaibhav Suryavanshi asked.
"Do you?" Kumar Kartikeya added.
"Nahi aata (No I don't)," Kwena Maphaka replied.

You can watch the entire clip in this tweet:

Later in the video, Kumar Kartikeya went on to win the challenge, fooling six of his teammates by sticking a tag on them, while Vaibhav managed only two.

Kwena Maphaka is yet to play a match for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

South African fast bowler Maphaka made his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians (MI) last season, having joined them as a replacement signing. Maphaka played two matches for MI, where he picked up one wicket.

Notably, the pacer had a forgettable debut at the Wankhede Stadium as he leaked 66 runs against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

MI released him after the 2024 season, and Rajasthan Royals signed him at the IPL 2025 mega auction for ₹1.50 crore.. The 19-year-old is yet to make his debut for RR.

The Royals play GT on Wednesday, April 9, in Ahmedabad, before welcoming Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their home ground in Jaipur on Saturday.

Vinay Chhabria

Vinay Chhabria

Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.

Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.

When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling.

