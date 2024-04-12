"Tum jo aye, zindagi mein baat ban gayi..."- Top 10 funny memes after first innings of LSG vs DC IPL 2024 clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) scored 167/7 in the first innings of the 26th match of IPL 2024 on Friday (April 12) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Quinton de Kock (19) hit a couple of boundaries to start things off but perished in the third over.

Kuldeep Yadav spun a web around the Lucknow batters and triggered a collapse with quick wickets to put DC on top. KL Rahul (39) looked in great touch amidst the chaos for LSG as he smashed the bowlers around the park on his way to 39 (22). However, he couldn't convert it into a big one and departed in the 10th over.

The Super Giants found themselves in a dire situation at 94/7 after 13 overs. Ayush Badoni (55*) rescued them with a blistering half-century. In the company of Arshad Khan (20*), he powered the home team to a respectable total of 167.

Fans enjoyed the action-packed first innings of the 26th match of IPL 2024 between LSG and DC on Friday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I wanted to take it deep"- Ayush Badoni after taking LSG to 167/7 vs DC in IPL 2024

At the mid-innings break, Lucknow batter Ayush Badoni reflected on his amazing batting performance, saying:

"I enjoyed really well, from last three innings, I couldn't really contribute much. I was batting well in the nets but it came out well this game, thanks to franchise for backing me."

He added:

"For this innings, I wanted to take it deep, earlier I was striking from ball one but the plan was to build partnerships, also put the bad ball away. Arshad played a crucial role, he was there till the last and helped us post a competitive total. Hopefully, we will defend this time as well."

What was your favorite moment during the eventful first innings of this match? Let us know in the comments section.