“Tum khoob qamiyab ho” - CSK star’s wife shares adorable moments and pens heartfelt note on his 32nd birthday [Watch]

Anjum Khan, wife of India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube, shared a heartfelt post on social media as her husband turned 32 on Thursday, June 26. The pair tied the knot on July 16, 2021, and welcomed their son, Ayaan, on February 13, 2022. They embraced parenthood once again with the birth of their daughter, Mehwish, on January 3, 2025.

Anjum marked Dube’s birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, featuring three photos and a video of the couple sharing a sweet moment as they fed each other cake.

She captioned the post:

“Happy birthday @dubeshivam love❤️ALLAH❤️tumko bhot saari khushiyon se qamiyabi se Nawaze... buri nazar se bachaye aur bhot successful kare 🥰 tum khoob qamiyab ho AAMEEN SUMMAAMEEN.”

On the cricketing front, Shivam Dube was last seen in action leading ARCS Andheri in the T20 Mumbai 2025 tournament. It was a disappointing campaign for the side, as they finished at the bottom of the points table with just one win in five matches. Dube himself had a limited impact, featuring in two innings and scoring only 10 runs at an average of 5 and a strike rate of 125.

Before that, he represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025, where the team also endured a poor season, ending at the bottom of the table with just eight points from 14 matches. Despite the team's struggles, Dube had a fairly decent outing individually, scoring 357 runs in 14 innings at an average of 32.45 and a strike rate of 132.22, including a half-century.

Shivam Dube has featured in 39 matches for India across the two white-ball formats

Shivam Dube made his international debut for India in a T20I against Bangladesh in 2019. Since then, he has played 35 matches in the format, scoring 531 runs at an average of 31.23 and a strike rate of 140.10, which includes four half-centuries. He has also contributed with the ball, claiming 13 wickets.

Notably, Dube was part of the Indian squad that clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

In addition to his T20I appearances, Dube has featured in four ODIs, scoring 43 runs at an average of 10.75 and picking up one wicket.

