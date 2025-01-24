“Tumhe goalkeeper ki nahi, trophy ki jarurat hai” - Team India spinner brutally trolls RCB fan over goalkeeper jibe

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav trolled a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fan when he asked him to join the franchise as a 'goalkeeper'. Yadav hilariously pointed out to the fan that his team did not need a goalkeeper but needed a trophy instead.

Yadav's love for football is well-documented. Fans following him on social media platforms know that the Team India spinner regularly follows the football action happening around the world.

During a break from cricket, Kuldeep Yadav appeared on a podcast to discuss all things football. In the 'Super Chat' section of that YouTube podcast, a fan told Yadav (via Hindustan Times):

"Kuldeep bhai RCB me aa jao, ek goalkeeper ki jarurat hai. (Kuldeep bro, please join RCB; we need one goalkeeper)."

Replying to the fan, Yadav said:

“Tumhe goalkeeper ki nahi, trophy ki jarurat hai mere bhai. Goalkeeper kya karoge? (You don't need a goalkeeper. You need a trophy. What will you do with a goalkeeper)?”

Bengaluru have been a part of the IPL since the first season. However, they have not won an IPL trophy yet despite reaching the final three times.

Kuldeep Yadav adds new spice to Delhi Capitals vs RCB rivalry ahead of IPL 2025

Kuldeep Yadav is one of the best spin bowlers in the world right now. He was a part of the Indian squad that won the ICC T20 World Cup trophy last year in the West Indies and the USA.

Considering his excellent performances, the Delhi Capitals (DC) retained Kuldeep ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Kuldeep received a mega deal worth ₹13.25 crore from DC to stay at the franchise for the next IPL cycle.

With Kuldeep's recent comment, the rivalry between the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have a new spice in the upcoming IPL season. Both teams will have new captains this year as their old captains Rishabh Pant and Faf du Plessis have left their respective franchises.

