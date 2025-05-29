"Turned the pitch into a dance floor" - Social media erupts as RCB bundle out PBKS for 101 in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowlers delivered a sensational performance in the crucial Qualifier 1 clash of IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The match took place at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday, May 29.
Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and chose to bat first. The Punjab batters went down without a fight as the Bengaluru bowlers ran riot. It was a complete team effort as everyone did a commendable job with the ball. Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma claimed three wickets apiece, while Yash Dayal bagged two wickets.
Romario Shepherd and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up one scalp each, and the Punjab-based side were bundled out for a paltry score of 101. Several fans hailed the Bengaluru bowlers' bowling exploits in the important fixture.
Here are some of the top reactions on X:
"This bowling performance of RCB will be remember for ages in history! - The GOATed Ever," wrote a fan.
"Congratulation RCB for your explosive bowling in Qualifier 1! Your pace and precision dominated the pitch, setting the stage on fire. Keep ruling the game," remarked a fan.
"Bowling unit today be like: "Tu batting kar, hum wicket lete hain! Hazlewood, Bhuvi & Yash Dayal turned the pitch into a dance floor for wickets! RCB fans right now: RCB Zindabad memes loading," commented another.
"Rcb's bowling Never imagined a day like this!! A team that had the worst of bowling lineups for 17 freaking years!! Literally the bowling was not even considerable, and now we got to see this finally A complete team was just a dream for us, till this year," chimed in yet another.
Marcus Stoinis was the only PBKS batter to cross the 20-run mark in the encounter. He was the lone warrior with a 26-run knock in 17 balls amid the batting collapse.
"Worked hard for the googlies to come out like that" - Suyash Sharma on his stunning spell in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match
Suyash Sharma stole the show with his bowling exploits in Qualifier 1. The leg spinner came into the attack in the ninth over and wasted no time to strike. He kicked off his spell by removing the dangerous Shashank Singh and debutant Musheer Khan in his first over.
He later got rid of Marcus Stoinis and finished with fantastic figures of 3-0-17-3. Suyash said about his bowling performance in a mid-innings interview:
"Whatever plan was given to us from coaches, we executed that very well. Felt really good bowling today. I was able to get the googlies well today. Talk was, this is a semi-finals game, but we don't have to treat that way, just treat it like a normal match. Worked hard for the googlies to come out like that."
Bengaluru need to chase a 102-run target to win Qualifier 1 and advance to the all-important final.
