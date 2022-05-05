"Turning out to be Ishan Kishan of CSK!"- Fans troll Ravindra Jadeja for another poor batting performance in IPL 2022

The likes of Ravindra Jadeja couldn't provide the finishing touches to what could have been a fine chase from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The former CSK captain was dismissed for just 3(5), as he tried to smack a slower delivery from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler Harshal Patel for a maximum.

The southpaw could only find Virat Kohli, and Harshal Patel was ecstatic as he knew it was a big wicket. Jadeja had smashed the same bowler for 37 runs last season, and thus, this was a sweet revenge of sorts for the 31-year-old.

Fans on Twitter hailed Harshal Patel for getting the better of his nemesis. However, they also trolled Ravindra Jadeja for yet another failure in a crucial run-chase as it has almost put CSK out of contention for a place in the playoffs.

Here are some of the reactions:

Pari @BluntIndianGal Got hit for 37 runs by Jadeja in 2021

Dismissed Jadeja on 3(5) in 2022.

The revenge is taken! Got hit for 37 runs by Jadeja in 2021Dismissed Jadeja on 3(5) in 2022.The revenge is taken! https://t.co/gg4Fs0Uqyu

. @gillfan_ I am starting to question Jadeja's place in our T20 world cup playing XI I am starting to question Jadeja's place in our T20 world cup playing XI

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Jadeja's SR of 118.4 is his lowest since the 2016 season. And his avg of 19.3 is his lowest since the 2018 season (only played 74 balls that season though).



His form with the bat is really concerning for CSK as well as India. Jadeja's SR of 118.4 is his lowest since the 2016 season. And his avg of 19.3 is his lowest since the 2018 season (only played 74 balls that season though). His form with the bat is really concerning for CSK as well as India.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Harshal Patel's celebration when he picked Ravindra Jadeja's Wicket. Harshal Patel's celebration when he picked Ravindra Jadeja's Wicket. https://t.co/EFXITnjYsj

` @FourOverthrows I have no hopes for this version of Jadeja and Moeen with the bat I have no hopes for this version of Jadeja and Moeen with the bat 😭😭😭😭

Harneet Singh @Harneetsin Not being harsh but maybe Jadeja needs to sit out for a couple of games. #CSKvRCB Not being harsh but maybe Jadeja needs to sit out for a couple of games. #CSKvRCB

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns #CSKvRCB Ravindra jadeja must be happy Today as he won't be blamed for this loss. Ravindra jadeja must be happy Today as he won't be blamed for this loss. 😂😂 #CSKvRCB

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Jadeja’s season going from poor to rotten Jadeja’s season going from poor to rotten

Aspirant @dreamerupsc Big slap to jadeja haters who were saying jadeja was not able to hit a ball because of captaincy pressure Big slap to jadeja haters who were saying jadeja was not able to hit a ball because of captaincy pressure

Udit @udit_buch Harshal has his revenge of Jadeja smashing him 37 runs off his over Harshal has his revenge of Jadeja smashing him 37 runs off his over

Pakchikpak Raja Babu @HaramiParindey Dhoni and Jadeja taking CSK to playoffs. Dhoni and Jadeja taking CSK to playoffs. https://t.co/J6NyQliuCY

Abhijeet ♞ @TheYorkerBall

What a strong dip in form #RCBvCSK Will we ever get that Virat Kohli, that Rohit Sharma, that Ravindra Jadeja back?What a strong dip in form Will we ever get that Virat Kohli, that Rohit Sharma, that Ravindra Jadeja back?What a strong dip in form 😐 #RCBvCSK

Abhishek ︎ @ImAbhishek7_ There are uncountable chases in both international cricket and IPL which have been ruined single handedly by Jadeja There are uncountable chases in both international cricket and IPL which have been ruined single handedly by Jadeja

Simran @_Vk_18

It's all about day. So,don't overestimate our players.

Happy for you Harshal,those 3 imp wickets

Our purple patel

#Rcb Harshal got trolled by Jadeja nd Dhoni fans a lot for those 37 runs last season.But that guy bowled overs in front of jadeja and he took wicket of Jadeja.It's all about day. So,don't overestimate our players.Happy for you Harshal,those 3 imp wicketsOur purple patel Harshal got trolled by Jadeja nd Dhoni fans a lot for those 37 runs last season.But that guy bowled overs in front of jadeja and he took wicket of Jadeja.It's all about day. So,don't overestimate our players.Happy for you Harshal,those 3 imp wickets❤️Our purple patel💖#Rcb

Mikhail @SellTerStegen only reason jadeja still has a career in T20 cricket because he bowled most of his career on those kabaddi tracks of Chepauk. only reason jadeja still has a career in T20 cricket because he bowled most of his career on those kabaddi tracks of Chepauk.

?? @AmSoDone Jadeja can't perform without captaincy pressure. He should be reappointed as captain Jadeja can't perform without captaincy pressure. He should be reappointed as captain

MTvalluvan @MTvalluvan

In the outcome of Chennai Super

Kings loss to Royal Challengers

Jadeja is turning out to be the

Ishan Kishan of

vsRCB

vRCB

#RCBvsCSK

#RCBvCSK

#jadeja Dinesh Karthik's Final over Onslaught made the differenceIn the outcome of Chennai SuperKings loss to Royal ChallengersJadeja is turning out to be theIshan Kishan of #CSK #CSK vsRCB #CSK vRCB Dinesh Karthik's Final over Onslaught made the differenceIn the outcome of Chennai SuperKings loss to Royal ChallengersJadeja is turning out to be theIshan Kishan of #CSK#CSKvsRCB#CSKvRCB#RCBvsCSK#RCBvCSK#jadeja https://t.co/lwU0s8L93t

` @FourOverthrows I had no hopes with Jadeja after this anyways. I had no hopes with Jadeja after this anyways. https://t.co/8HSw1sWNuu

Nitin Kumar Agarwal @nitinalwz Jadeja is the best example of why Captaincy & batting at No 4-5 instead of usual death overs/ No 6-7 might ruin a player's best batting peak & can roll his career back by 1-2 yrs..



Jadeja was becoming finest death hitter & an option to play as No 5 batsman, then this happened Jadeja is the best example of why Captaincy & batting at No 4-5 instead of usual death overs/ No 6-7 might ruin a player's best batting peak & can roll his career back by 1-2 yrs..Jadeja was becoming finest death hitter & an option to play as No 5 batsman, then this happened

Av1na8h @K1ckbut Jadeja is such a clutch player he can make you lose a game in 3 departments Jadeja is such a clutch player he can make you lose a game in 3 departments

VichuVirat¹⁸ @ViratVichu CSK pans saying Harshal 2021 was a fluke without realizing Jadeja 2021 is the biggest fluke in IPL history CSK pans saying Harshal 2021 was a fluke without realizing Jadeja 2021 is the biggest fluke in IPL history

Asli Imran Khan @aslimrankhan #CSKvRCB #RCBvCSK #CSKvsRCB #RCBvsCSK Why is out of form Jadeja batting ahead of MSDhoni when they all know MSD needs few balls to go on. Why isn't Jadeja being the finisher?? Why Pretorius not batting at the top? He is a batsman too. Poor old mindset of @ChennaiIPL Why is out of form Jadeja batting ahead of MSDhoni when they all know MSD needs few balls to go on. Why isn't Jadeja being the finisher?? Why Pretorius not batting at the top? He is a batsman too. Poor old mindset of @ChennaiIPL #CSKvRCB #RCBvCSK #CSKvsRCB #RCBvsCSK

Wickets of Conway, Ravindra Jadeja hampered CSK's chase

CSK got off to a solid start once again as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway added 54 runs for the first wicket. Although CSK lost Gaikwad, the chase still seemed to be under control.

However, Glenn Maxwell's off-spin proved to be pivotal in slowing down the chase. The all-rounder picked up the big wickets of Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu and brought RCB storming back into the game.

Conway continued on his merry way and notched up his second half-century of the season. However, he smashed a slog sweep off Wanindu Hasaranga straight into the hands of the fielder and that was probably the turning point of the game.

Moeen Ali tried his best to find boundaries and keep CSK in the chase. But Ravindra Jadeja's wicket almost brought the wheels off CSK's innings. MS Dhoni had a poor outing as well, scoring only 2(3). Patel displayed a masterclass of death bowling and in the end and it was too much for CSK despite a couple of boundaries in the final over.

RCB will take a lot of heart from their bowling performances, but will also know that they need to improve their batting to get on a roll.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit