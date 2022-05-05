"Turning out to be Ishan Kishan of CSK!"- Fans troll Ravindra Jadeja for another poor batting performance in IPL 2022

The likes of Ravindra Jadeja couldn't provide the finishing touches to what could have been a fine chase from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The former CSK captain was dismissed for just 3(5), as he tried to smack a slower delivery from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler Harshal Patel for a maximum.
The southpaw could only find Virat Kohli, and Harshal Patel was ecstatic as he knew it was a big wicket. Jadeja had smashed the same bowler for 37 runs last season, and thus, this was a sweet revenge of sorts for the 31-year-old.
Fans on Twitter hailed Harshal Patel for getting the better of his nemesis. However, they also trolled Ravindra Jadeja for yet another failure in a crucial run-chase as it has almost put CSK out of contention for a place in the playoffs.
Here are some of the reactions:
Wickets of Conway, Ravindra Jadeja hampered CSK's chase
CSK got off to a solid start once again as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway added 54 runs for the first wicket. Although CSK lost Gaikwad, the chase still seemed to be under control.
However, Glenn Maxwell's off-spin proved to be pivotal in slowing down the chase. The all-rounder picked up the big wickets of Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu and brought RCB storming back into the game.
Conway continued on his merry way and notched up his second half-century of the season. However, he smashed a slog sweep off Wanindu Hasaranga straight into the hands of the fielder and that was probably the turning point of the game.
Moeen Ali tried his best to find boundaries and keep CSK in the chase. But Ravindra Jadeja's wicket almost brought the wheels off CSK's innings. MS Dhoni had a poor outing as well, scoring only 2(3). Patel displayed a masterclass of death bowling and in the end and it was too much for CSK despite a couple of boundaries in the final over.
RCB will take a lot of heart from their bowling performances, but will also know that they need to improve their batting to get on a roll.