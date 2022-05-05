×
"Turning out to be Ishan Kishan of CSK!"- Fans troll Ravindra Jadeja for another poor batting performance in IPL 2022

Harshal Patel (R) was over the moon after dismissing Ravindra Jadeja. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified May 05, 2022 12:24 AM IST
News

The likes of Ravindra Jadeja couldn't provide the finishing touches to what could have been a fine chase from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The former CSK captain was dismissed for just 3(5), as he tried to smack a slower delivery from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler Harshal Patel for a maximum.

The southpaw could only find Virat Kohli, and Harshal Patel was ecstatic as he knew it was a big wicket. Jadeja had smashed the same bowler for 37 runs last season, and thus, this was a sweet revenge of sorts for the 31-year-old.

Fans on Twitter hailed Harshal Patel for getting the better of his nemesis. However, they also trolled Ravindra Jadeja for yet another failure in a crucial run-chase as it has almost put CSK out of contention for a place in the playoffs.

Here are some of the reactions:

Got hit for 37 runs by Jadeja in 2021Dismissed Jadeja on 3(5) in 2022.The revenge is taken! https://t.co/gg4Fs0Uqyu
I am starting to question Jadeja's place in our T20 world cup playing XI
Jadeja's SR of 118.4 is his lowest since the 2016 season. And his avg of 19.3 is his lowest since the 2018 season (only played 74 balls that season though). His form with the bat is really concerning for CSK as well as India.
Harshal Patel's celebration when he picked Ravindra Jadeja's Wicket. https://t.co/EFXITnjYsj
I have no hopes for this version of Jadeja and Moeen with the bat 😭😭😭😭
Not being harsh but maybe Jadeja needs to sit out for a couple of games. #CSKvRCB
Ravindra jadeja must be happy Today as he won't be blamed for this loss. 😂😂 #CSKvRCB
Jadeja’s season going from poor to rotten
Big slap to jadeja haters who were saying jadeja was not able to hit a ball because of captaincy pressure
Harshal has his revenge of Jadeja smashing him 37 runs off his over
Dhoni and Jadeja taking CSK to playoffs. https://t.co/J6NyQliuCY
Jadeja After Getting CaptaincyIn Batting. In Bowler. In Fielding https://t.co/y93BZtgXzp
Will we ever get that Virat Kohli, that Rohit Sharma, that Ravindra Jadeja back?What a strong dip in form 😐 #RCBvCSK
There are uncountable chases in both international cricket and IPL which have been ruined single handedly by Jadeja
Harshal got trolled by Jadeja nd Dhoni fans a lot for those 37 runs last season.But that guy bowled overs in front of jadeja and he took wicket of Jadeja.It's all about day. So,don't overestimate our players.Happy for you Harshal,those 3 imp wickets❤️Our purple patel💖#Rcb
only reason jadeja still has a career in T20 cricket because he bowled most of his career on those kabaddi tracks of Chepauk.
Jadeja can't perform without captaincy pressure. He should be reappointed as captain
Dinesh Karthik's Final over Onslaught made the differenceIn the outcome of Chennai SuperKings loss to Royal ChallengersJadeja is turning out to be theIshan Kishan of #CSK#CSKvsRCB#CSKvRCB#RCBvsCSK#RCBvCSK#jadeja https://t.co/lwU0s8L93t
I had no hopes with Jadeja after this anyways. https://t.co/8HSw1sWNuu
#CSK𓃬 & #Jadeja this year performance #CSKvRCB https://t.co/pvc7eDULm8
Jadeja is the best example of why Captaincy & batting at No 4-5 instead of usual death overs/ No 6-7 might ruin a player's best batting peak & can roll his career back by 1-2 yrs..Jadeja was becoming finest death hitter & an option to play as No 5 batsman, then this happened
Jadeja is such a clutch player he can make you lose a game in 3 departments
CSK pans saying Harshal 2021 was a fluke without realizing Jadeja 2021 is the biggest fluke in IPL history
Why is out of form Jadeja batting ahead of MSDhoni when they all know MSD needs few balls to go on. Why isn't Jadeja being the finisher?? Why Pretorius not batting at the top? He is a batsman too. Poor old mindset of @ChennaiIPL #CSKvRCB #RCBvCSK #CSKvsRCB #RCBvsCSK

Wickets of Conway, Ravindra Jadeja hampered CSK's chase

CSK got off to a solid start once again as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway added 54 runs for the first wicket. Although CSK lost Gaikwad, the chase still seemed to be under control.

However, Glenn Maxwell's off-spin proved to be pivotal in slowing down the chase. The all-rounder picked up the big wickets of Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu and brought RCB storming back into the game.

Conway continued on his merry way and notched up his second half-century of the season. However, he smashed a slog sweep off Wanindu Hasaranga straight into the hands of the fielder and that was probably the turning point of the game.

Moeen Ali tried his best to find boundaries and keep CSK in the chase. But Ravindra Jadeja's wicket almost brought the wheels off CSK's innings. MS Dhoni had a poor outing as well, scoring only 2(3). Patel displayed a masterclass of death bowling and in the end and it was too much for CSK despite a couple of boundaries in the final over.

Also Read Article Continues below

RCB will take a lot of heart from their bowling performances, but will also know that they need to improve their batting to get on a roll.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit
