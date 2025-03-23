Tushar Deshpande roars in delight after ending Travis Head's carnage in SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Tushar Deshpande prized the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head, letting out a roar in delight after dismissing the batter. The two teams are squaring off at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 23.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma were a formidable opening partnership last season, with the duo famously chasing down 169 against the Lucknow Super Giants inside 10 overs. The two walked out to the middle for the first match of the season and started in a similar fashion. Although Abhishek lost his wicket, Travis continued to bat in the middle and got to his first half-century of the season.

Head was up against Tushar Deshpande, who was introduced in the 10th over of the innings. The batter managed to hit a boundary on the second ball of the over and looked to fetch more off the remaining deliveries. But on the very next delivery, Head holed straight to Shimron Hetmyer at mid-off, who held onto it safely.

Take a look at the dismissal below:

Travis Head was eventually dismissed for 67 runs in 31 deliveries and was the second wicket to fall. His dismissal brought Nitish Kumar Reddy in the middle, who walked out to bat at number four.

Ishan Kishan continues to take charge as SRH score the joint fastest team 200 against RR in their IPL 2025 clash

Ishan Kishan raises his bat to celebrate his half-century on SRH debut - Source: Getty

Being asked to bat first, SRH blazed their way in the powerplay, scoring 94/1 in the first six overs. The batters continued to bat along similarly, hitting the ball back into the stands. Along with Head, Kishan has also scored his half-century, with the score currently reading 219/3 in 16 overs.

With four overs remaining and Kishan still in the middle, SRH can aim at a score of over 250 by the end of their innings. They put on three scores over 250 last season and could do the same in their opening contest of this season.

