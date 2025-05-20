Tushar Deshpande takes a terrific one-handed catch to end MS Dhoni’s sluggish knock in CSK vs RR IPL 2025 [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowler Tushar Deshpande took a brilliant catch to dismiss Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni in the IPL 2025. The match was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 20. As a result, the senior batter failed to provide a top finish for his team, perishing for 16 runs off 17 balls at a strike rate of 94.11.

The dismissal came off the penultimate delivery of CSK’s innings. Akash Madhwal bowled a low full toss, and Dhoni went down on one knee to paddle sweep it towards fine leg. The 43-year-old hit the ball hard, but Deshpande jumped to perfection at short fine leg. He grabbed it with one hand while tumbling backwards and managed to hold on to it.

Watch the catch below:

RR bowlers fight back to restrict CSK to 187 in the IPL 2025 match

A top-notch bowling display from RR helped them restrict CSK to 187/8 in their allotted 20 overs in match 62 of IPL 2025. The Royals conceded just 28 runs off their last 24 balls.

Akash Madhwal and Yudhvir Singh Charak were the pick of the bowlers for RR, returning with figures of 3/29 and 3/47, respectively. Meanwhile, Tushar Deshpande and Wanindu Hasaranga bagged one wicket apiece.

Ayush Mhatre was the only bright spot for CSK in their top order. The 17-year-old smashed a quickfire 43 runs off 20 balls with the help of one maximum and eight boundaries.

Later, Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube stitched together a 59-run partnership to recover the team from 78/5. Brevis smashed 42 off 25 deliveries, comprising three maximums and two fours. Dube also hit 39 off 32, including two sixes and as many boundaries.

In the previous encounter, Gujarat Titans easily chased down 200 against Delhi Capitals with an over to spare. RR will be looking to take a leaf out of that and finish their 2025 campaign on a positive note. They will look to avoid a last-place finish in the points table.

Meanwhile, CSK will be looking to continue their winning momentum after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last outing.

Follow the CSK vs RR IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

