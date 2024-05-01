"Tushar Deshpande took 4 wickets last match against SRH, so Thala dropped him"- Top 10 funny memes after PBKS' win vs CSK in IPL 2024 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) comfortably by seven wickets in the 49th match of IPL 2024. The clash took place on Wednesday (May 1) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Courtesy of the win, PBKS moved one spot up to the seventh position in the points table.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's bad luck with the toss continued as he lost it yet again. After being asked to bat first, CSK scored a decent score of 162/7 in 20 overs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (62) led his side from the front with a responsible half-century, while a couple of others chipped in with mini contributions. Spinners Rahul Chahar (2/16) and Harpreet Brar (2/17) starred for the visiting team in the bowling department.

In reply, Jonny Bairstow (46) and Rilee Rossouw (43) played well for PBKS in the top order and set a good platform in the chase. However, both could not finish the job as they perished in the 10th and 12th overs. Shashank Singh (25*) and Sam Curran (26*) then played sensibly and took their side over the line in the 17.5 overs.

Fans on social media enjoyed the low-scoring IPL 2024 contest between CSK and PBKS on Wednesday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"The pitch wasn't great batting first and it got better in the second half"- CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after loss vs PBKS in IPL 2024 contest

After the conclusion of the match, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad reflected on the loss, saying:

"Probably I would say we were 50 or 60 runs short. The pitch wasn't great batting first and it got better in the second half and with the impact player rule, it's definitely 50 or 60 runs short.

"I practice a lot, the difference is I win in the practice but not in the actual toss, but have to try something different. I'm under pressure in the toss, not in the actual game."

On the bowling in the second innings with heavy dew around, Ruturaj added:

"Very difficult, even last game when we won, we didn't expect we would win by that much margin, you cannot hope for things to happen. The only thing we can do is, bat better provided the conditions, the pitch was better when we played last game. But, this game, the pitch was not that great to bat on. With four more games to go, hopefully we can turn it around."

SRH will host RR in the next match of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 2.

