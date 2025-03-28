"Twelve months on, he has achieved a lot more" - Mahela Jayawardene hails MI star ahead of IPL 2025 match vs GT

Mumbai Indians' head coach Mahela Jayawardene has heaped praise on skipper Hardik Pandya for turning his performances around in just a year following a forgettable IPL 2024 campaign. The former Sri Lanka skipper reckons it should keep him in good stead, and people will see a much-improved performance from the all-rounder this year.

Pandya will return to the Mumbai Indians' playing XI for the IPL 2025 game against the Gujarat Titans on March 29, as they hope to return to winning ways. With the slow over-rate ban imposed from the previous season, the seam-bowling all-rounder did not play against the Chennai Super Kings.

Pandya had a forgettable campaign last year, managing only 216 runs in 14 games, along with 11 wickets at 35.18.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Saturday's fixture, Jaywardene reacted to fans' emotions after Hardik Pandya was appointed captain as a part of the game. However, Mahela Jayawardene suggested that it will not affect the 31-year-old now.

The 47-year-old said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo:

"I think it's just a game of cricket. Fans are fans and the emotions are part of it and I'm sure that everyone has gone beyond that. It's amazing to see how the loyalty and everything works even in IPL, which is fascinating, and I've enjoyed that from the outside. Twelve months on, he has achieved a lot more and I'm sure everyone will see beyond what has happened last year. We can enjoy a good game of cricket and everyone can enjoy a good game of cricket."

The Baroda-born cricketer was appointed as MI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, who had won five titles for the franchise, prompting backlash from the fans. They resorted to booing him across venues during the tournament.

However, Pandya resurrected himself, playing chief roles in India's T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy win in the next 12 months.

"It was just to get him out and expose him to cricket" - Mahela Jayawardene on Vignesh Puthur

Vignesh Puthur and Suryakumar Yadav. (Credits: MI X)

Reflecting on Vignesh Puthur's stellar IPL debut, Jayawardene said they felt the youngster was talented and needed some exposure against world-class cricketers. Jayawardene stated:

"I wasn't there [at the SA20]. Yes, I was part of the thought process, but I wasn't there. It was just to get him out and expose him to cricket because we felt that there is talent and because he hasn't played much cricket prior, give him that exposure working with some players. And that's about it. VP is being chilled and he's getting along with it."

Puthur, who was a net bowler in SA20, snaffled three wickets in four overs against the Chennai Super Kings.

