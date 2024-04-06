Twitter goes wild as Virat Kohli scores his 8th IPL hundred and first of IPL 2024 against Rajasthan Royals

Twitter was flooded with reactions as RCB star Virat Kohli scored the first hundred of this season and his eighth overall in the IPL against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6. Kohli amassed 113* off 72 balls which included 12 fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 156.9.

The 35-year-old, who is currently the highest run-getter in the history of the IPL, also holds the record for the most centuries in the league (8), with Chris Gayle in the second spot with six centuries to his name. The current Orange Cap holder has so far amassed 316 runs in this edition of the IPL.

Apart from his century against the Rajasthan Royals, Kohli also scored 83* off 59 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders and 77 runs off 49 balls against the Punjab Kings.

After winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson opted to bowl first. The visitors were off to a fantastic start, with openers Virat Kohli and captain Faf du Plessis adding 125 runs for the first wicket partnership. Du Plessis contributed with a 33-ball 44-run knock which comprised two fours and as many sixes.

Although Glenn Maxwell and debutant Saurav Chauhan were dismissed cheaply, Virat Kohli stayed till the end of the innings and ensured that a challenging total was put up on the board. Here's a look at some noteworthy reactions on X to Virat Kohli's century against Sanju Samson's men in the Pink City on Saturday evening:

Can RCB return to winning ways or will Rajasthan Royals make it 4 in a row in 2024 IPL?

With just one win in four matches so far, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are at the eighth spot in the ongoing 2024 IPL points table. After a disappointing result in the season opener against the Chennai Super Kings, they bounced back strongly with a five-wicket home victory over the Punjab Kings.

But nothing went right for them in their next two matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium as they lost their back-to-back home fixtures against the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals are currently on top of the 2024 IPL points table having been unbeaten in the three matches they have played so far.

Will the hosts chase down the target of 184 runs and make it four in a row or will RCB return to winning ways by restricting the high-flying Royals? Well, we will have to wait and watch!