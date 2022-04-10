"What a moment"- Twitter goes into a frenzy as 'Baby AB' dismisses Virat Kohli off his first ball in IPL

During the final stages of the clash between RCB and MI, Dewald Brevis aka 'Baby AB' dismissed Virat Kohli off his first-ever delivery in the IPL. The development sent the Twitterati into a frenzy as fans were shocked to see the RCB stalwart losing his wicket to the youngster.

With eight runs required off two overs, Rohit Sharma handed the ball to Brevis. Off the first delivery of the 19th over, the leg-spinner pinned Virat Kohli in front of stumps to dismiss him.

Kohli sent the onfield decision upstairs. Despite replays suggesting that there was an inside edge, the third umpire ruled it out as he felt there was no conclusive evidence to overturn the decision.

It ended up being fairly inconsequential as RCB won by seven wickets as they chased down 151 runs in 18.3 overs.

Fans react after 'Baby AB' scalps Virat Kohli's wicket

Virat Kohli's fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the umpire's decision. Some saw the light side of the matter and put out some fun tweets based on Kohli's close relationship with AB de Villiers over the years.

Janhavi :) @Janhavi_Pandey1 🥺 Kya yaar Baby AB, Kohli ka 50 bhi nhi hone diya.. Kya yaar Baby AB, Kohli ka 50 bhi nhi hone diya..😐🥺

Anju #TeamIndia @Deep_Point_ Yeh virat ko debutants ko wicket dene mein alag satisfaction milta hai kya? Baby AB ka first ball IPL ka and he gets virat 🤦🤦 Yeh virat ko debutants ko wicket dene mein alag satisfaction milta hai kya? Baby AB ka first ball IPL ka and he gets virat 🤦🤦

#IPL2022 #RCBvsMI #RohitSharma𓃵 #ViratKohli𓃵 What a moment this will be for Baby AB getting a wicket first ball in ipl and that too king kohli What a moment this will be for Baby AB getting a wicket first ball in ipl and that too king kohli 👑.#BabyAB#IPL2022 #RCBvsMI #RohitSharma𓃵 #ViratKohli𓃵

Anonymous9726 @Anonymous97261 #RCBvMI

Baby Ab takes Virat Kohli's wicket Baby Ab takes Virat Kohli's wicket #RCBvMI Baby Ab takes Virat Kohli's wicket https://t.co/dz8lE29d1b

iamkrrishvarelani @iamkrr1sh @bhawnakohli5 Virat kohli most of time main bowler se out nhi hota but new comer se easily out ho jata hain like shreyas gopal , Baby ab etc @bhawnakohli5 Virat kohli most of time main bowler se out nhi hota but new comer se easily out ho jata hain like shreyas gopal , Baby ab etc

Vinay Christopher @chrisssvin Dewald Brevis aka baby AB sure isn't gonna sleep after taking kohli's wicket #MIvRCB Dewald Brevis aka baby AB sure isn't gonna sleep after taking kohli's wicket #MIvRCB

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



Baby AB gets Virat Kohli with his first ball in IPL in🤣



#RCBvMI AB de Villiers right nowBaby AB gets Virat Kohli with his first ball in IPL in🤣 AB de Villiers right now 😝😝Baby AB gets Virat Kohli with his first ball in IPL in🤣#RCBvMI https://t.co/YDz4rCR3jb

"We would have liked to have given away a few lesser runs"- Faf du Plessis

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis admitted that they leaked a few runs in the first innings and could have restricted the opposition to a lesser total. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he reviewed his team's performance and opened up about their plans to contain the top order of MI. He said:

"It feels really good, Mumbai is a strong team, so it was a really good win. We will definitely take 152 against Mumbai any day. We wanted to make sure that we got the wickets early on with the ball, Rohit and Ishan did get off to a great start, but we pegged them back nicely.

Du Plessis added:

"We would have liked to have given away a few less runs towards the end though. Anuj Rawat is a fine player, a very good player who has a lot of composure in his batting which will only help us in going forward. The mix of experience and youth is working well for us."

RCB are currently placed in third position in the points table after bagging three wins after four games. They will next face CSK on April 12.

