"What a moment"- Twitter goes into a frenzy as 'Baby AB' dismisses Virat Kohli off his first ball in IPL

During the final stages of the clash between RCB and MI, Dewald Brevis aka 'Baby AB' dismissed Virat Kohli off his first-ever delivery in the IPL. The development sent the Twitterati into a frenzy as fans were shocked to see the RCB stalwart losing his wicket to the youngster.
With eight runs required off two overs, Rohit Sharma handed the ball to Brevis. Off the first delivery of the 19th over, the leg-spinner pinned Virat Kohli in front of stumps to dismiss him.
Kohli sent the onfield decision upstairs. Despite replays suggesting that there was an inside edge, the third umpire ruled it out as he felt there was no conclusive evidence to overturn the decision.
It ended up being fairly inconsequential as RCB won by seven wickets as they chased down 151 runs in 18.3 overs.
Fans react after 'Baby AB' scalps Virat Kohli's wicket
Virat Kohli's fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the umpire's decision. Some saw the light side of the matter and put out some fun tweets based on Kohli's close relationship with AB de Villiers over the years.
Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule
"We would have liked to have given away a few lesser runs"- Faf du Plessis
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis admitted that they leaked a few runs in the first innings and could have restricted the opposition to a lesser total. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he reviewed his team's performance and opened up about their plans to contain the top order of MI. He said:
"It feels really good, Mumbai is a strong team, so it was a really good win. We will definitely take 152 against Mumbai any day. We wanted to make sure that we got the wickets early on with the ball, Rohit and Ishan did get off to a great start, but we pegged them back nicely.
Du Plessis added:
"We would have liked to have given away a few less runs towards the end though. Anuj Rawat is a fine player, a very good player who has a lot of composure in his batting which will only help us in going forward. The mix of experience and youth is working well for us."
RCB are currently placed in third position in the points table after bagging three wins after four games. They will next face CSK on April 12.
Who is the current Orange Cap & Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022? Click here to know!