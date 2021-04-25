"Navdeep Saini - The new Siraj of RCB" - Twitterati trolls the pacer

Navdeep Saini's selection in the playing XI for the game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seemed to have upset many fans on Twitter.

Right after Virat Kohli mentioned the pacer would replace Shahbaz Ahmed at the toss, fans expressed their disappointment on the micro-blogging site.

Fans drew quite a few comparisons between Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Navdeep Saini. They commented that Siraj was walking in Bumrah's path in terms of nailing the yorkers and variations, while Navdeep Saini was walking in the ace pacer's path in terms of bowling no-balls.

The fact that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also failed to pick up a wicket in the powerplay for the first time this season disappointed the aficionados. In the first over he bowled in this match, Navdeep Saini conceded 14 runs and even bowled a no-ball.

Yaar Saini Kab sudarega😂😂

It's ok last 2 years Siraj was also performing like this and now he is the main bowler for RCB 😍😍🔥🔥#CSKvRCB — Ankith Shetty (@AnkithS37681505) April 25, 2021

Siraj and Saini Run machine t20 format in dury — Raman (@Raman85221115) April 25, 2021

Siraj+Saini=bumrah, if you know you know — 🐣Roan WEARS MASK😷 (@EkTarfa18R) April 25, 2021

Both siraj and saini next bumrah in making

One in Yorkers another in no balls — Anand💿 (@iamakt27) April 25, 2021

Saini - The new SIRAJ of RCB #CSKvRCB — CSK கடா (@KadaMurugann) April 25, 2021

Saini Bowling at 118 kmph and Siraj bowling at 148 kmph🥴 — Kill Bill Pandey (@ICT_SRHFAN) April 25, 2021

Yea I was scared of this issue, saini no balls. Kohli fielding disasterclass continues :( — Siraj & Maxwell Fan (@starksreality) April 25, 2021

#Saini looks completely indifferent on the pitch !!

He used to look very inquisitive , very energetic and always active which isn't the case so today !!#CSKvRCB #IPL2021 — Globe Trotter (@masala_dosai) April 25, 2021

Credit to lord Saini 🤡 — Viswa Teja (@imviswateja18) April 25, 2021

😖ye Saini ko kyu liye aaj 😤 — SweetAsSugar (@luv_uh_zindagi) April 25, 2021

210+ sure 🤝

Saini what a selection man 👏 — Dinu | Thala Ajith™ 2.0 (@Dinu_Akshii) April 25, 2021

Should have kept Shahbaz in the playing XI instead of trying saini😪😪 — тєℓℓ мє ∂σ уσυ вℓєє∂ 👿 (@master_wayne__) April 25, 2021

Navdeep Saini's struggles with the ball

Navdeep Saini hasn't been at his best with the ball in recent times. Thus, the Haryana cricketer was sidelined for RCB's first four games of the season.

In IPL 2020, Navdeep Saini featured in 13 matches but could only pick up six wickets at an average of 63.16 and an economy rate of 8.29.

Navdeep Saini last played in an ODI game for India against Australia towards the end of last year. He didn't feature in any of the past five 50-over games against England recently.

Saini has also been out of the reckoning for the T20I side. It's been more than a year since the 28-year-old represented India in the shortest format of the game.

Saini did feature in a couple of Test matches against Australia this year, where he picked up four wickets at an average of 43. He hasn't played any cricket since the Brisbane Test and it is understood he'll be quite rusty after the three-month break.

The playing XIs for CSK vs RCB:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c)(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir