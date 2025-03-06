“Two tiny teammates coming soon” - Former KKR captain and wife expecting twins

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Nitish Rana and his wife Saachi Marwah took to social media on Thursday, March 6, to announce that they are expecting twins. The couple tied the knot on February 18, 2019, at the City Park Green Resort in Delhi.

On Thursday, the couple took to Instagram to announce they’re expecting twins, sharing the joyful news in a joint post. They captioned the post:

“From stadiums to site visits, now onto our biggest project yet-two tiny teammates coming soon!”

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav also congratulated the couple, commenting:

“Badhaiii ho.”

Suryakumar Yadav congratulates the couple (Image via Instagram-@nitishrana_official)

On the cricketing front, Nitish made his debut for India in an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2021, scoring seven runs. During the same tour, he also made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka, playing two matches and scoring 15 runs.

Meanwhile, in domestic cricket, the southpaw has played 54 first-class matches, amassing 2,954 runs at an average of 38.36, including 13 fifties and seven centuries. Additionally, he has featured in 78 List-A games, scoring 2,281 runs at an average of 37.39, with 14 fifties and three centuries.

Nitish Rana to play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Nitish Rana was a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders team that won the 2024 IPL, but he missed most of the season due to an injury. As a result, he was not retained ahead of the 2025 mega auction. Rajasthan Royals (RR) acquired the Delhi-born player for INR 4.20 crore during the auction.

Nitish has played 107 IPL matches, scoring 2,636 runs at an average of 28.65, including 18 half-centuries, and has also taken 10 wickets.

RR squad for IPL 2025: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwa, Kumar Kartikeya, Nitish Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dube, Yudhvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kwena Maphaka, Kunal Rathore, and Ashok Sharma.

