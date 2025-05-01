Uber driver to actor, Gujarat Titans' players pick alternate career choices ahead of GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) players recently participated in a light-hearted segment in which they shared what careers they might have chosen had they not played professional cricket. This comes ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 showdown against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The two teams are set to face off in Match No. 51 of the tournament on Friday, May 2, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ad

On May 1, Gujarat Titans’ official X account shared a light-hearted video in which players revealed the alternate careers they might have chosen. Leading the charge was veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, who hilariously said:

“20 saal ho gaye, iske alawa mujhe kuch nhi aata bhai, mere samajh mai bhi nahi aata ki kyaa banskta tha, yehi ban sakta tha bhai mai. [It’s been 20 years, I don’t know anything else, bro. I can’t even understand what else I could have become, this was the only thing I could have been]."

Ad

Trending

GT captain Shubman Gill said:

“If I would not be a cricketer, I think I would be a farmer because my family is into farming.”

Several other GT players also shared their alternate career choices, with Rashid Khan saying he would have been a doctor. Sherfane Rutherford mentioned he would have been an 'Uber driver.'

Fans can watch the full video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Titans have had a solid season so far, currently occupying fourth place in the points table with 12 points from nine games.

GT emerged victorious over SRH in their IPL 2025 match in Hyderabad

The 51st match of IPL 2025 between Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad will be a reverse fixture, following their earlier meeting in Match 19 on April 6 in Hyderabad.

Batting first, the hosts endured a disappointing performance, managing just 152/8 in their 20 overs. Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored with 31 runs, while Mohammed Siraj claimed four wickets for Gujarat.

In reply, Titans’ skipper Shubman Gill played a stellar knock, remaining unbeaten on 61 off 43 balls and guiding his team to a comfortable seven-wicket victory with 20 balls to spare.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More