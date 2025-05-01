Uber driver to actor, Gujarat Titans' players pick alternate career choices ahead of GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) players recently participated in a light-hearted segment in which they shared what careers they might have chosen had they not played professional cricket. This comes ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 showdown against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The two teams are set to face off in Match No. 51 of the tournament on Friday, May 2, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
On May 1, Gujarat Titans’ official X account shared a light-hearted video in which players revealed the alternate careers they might have chosen. Leading the charge was veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, who hilariously said:
“20 saal ho gaye, iske alawa mujhe kuch nhi aata bhai, mere samajh mai bhi nahi aata ki kyaa banskta tha, yehi ban sakta tha bhai mai. [It’s been 20 years, I don’t know anything else, bro. I can’t even understand what else I could have become, this was the only thing I could have been]."
GT captain Shubman Gill said:
“If I would not be a cricketer, I think I would be a farmer because my family is into farming.”
Several other GT players also shared their alternate career choices, with Rashid Khan saying he would have been a doctor. Sherfane Rutherford mentioned he would have been an 'Uber driver.'
Fans can watch the full video here:
The Titans have had a solid season so far, currently occupying fourth place in the points table with 12 points from nine games.
GT emerged victorious over SRH in their IPL 2025 match in Hyderabad
The 51st match of IPL 2025 between Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad will be a reverse fixture, following their earlier meeting in Match 19 on April 6 in Hyderabad.
Batting first, the hosts endured a disappointing performance, managing just 152/8 in their 20 overs. Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored with 31 runs, while Mohammed Siraj claimed four wickets for Gujarat.
In reply, Titans’ skipper Shubman Gill played a stellar knock, remaining unbeaten on 61 off 43 balls and guiding his team to a comfortable seven-wicket victory with 20 balls to spare.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS