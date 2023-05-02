"Udhaari nahi rakhta cheeku"- Top 10 funny memes as RCB's thumping victory against LSG in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered a comfortable 18-run victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 43rd match of IPL 2023 on May 1, Monday, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. With their fifth win in nine matches, RCB moved up to fifth position in the points table.

After opting to bat first, RCB crawled their way to 126/9 on a difficult batting track while facing a disciplined LSG bowling attack. Faf du Plessis (44) and Virat Kohli (31) once again played responsible knocks and did the heavy lifting in the batting department, as all other batters failed. Ravi Bishnoi (2/21), Naveen-ul-Haq (3/30), and Amit Mishra (2/21) performed well with the ball for LSG.

In reply, Lucknow Super Giants batters struggled miserably and found it difficult to survive at the crease. Mohammed Siraj opened the floodgates in the very first over by dismissing Kyle Mayers for a two-ball duck.

Krishnappa Gowtham (23 off 13 balls) was the only batter to look in rhythm, but he unfortunately got run out in the 12th over before he could do something special for his side. LSG then bundled out for 108 in 19.5 overs and lost the match by 18 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, RCB captain Faf du Plessis reflected on the win, saying:

"I thought we batted really well in the first six overs. You can play the same way in the Powerplay as you do at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Batting first was important. The make-up of their team, they had four spinners. Even Mahipal Lomror in the end, he got it grip and turn. If you bowl it on a good area here, it is pretty hard to score."

"Thought 135 would have been a good score while discussing with DK (Dinesh Karthik). We still thought our total was a match-winning score due to the nature of the surface. KL Rahul was also missing for them. I am super happy for Karn. He has bowled really well for us this season. Unbelievable from him tonight. Great to have Hazlewood back tonight, we missed his experience."

LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the low-scoring contest between LSG and RCB on Monday night. They expressed their reactions to it through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

