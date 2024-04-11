"Umpire Indians are back"- Top 10 funny memes after first innings of RCB vs MI IPL 2024 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted a daunting total of 196/8 in the first innings of the IPL 2024 contest against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest on a decent batting track. Jasprit Bumrah gave the hosts a great start by dismissing orange cap holder Virat Kohli cheaply in the third over. Debutant Will Jacks (8) also departed in the next over without scoring much.

Faf du Plessis (61) and Rajat Patidar (50) then stabilized the innings for RCB by hitting enterprising half-centuries and putting up an 82-run partnership. MI pacer Gerald Coetzee then sent Patidar back to the pavilion in the 12th over to give his side a timely breakthrough.

RCB lost their way after that as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, hurting their momentum. Dinesh Karthik stood tall amidst all this and smashed a 22-ball half-century to power RCB to a competitive total of 196 on a batting-friendly surface. Jasprit Bumrah was sensational with the ball for MI by picking up a five-wicket haul.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the 25th match of IPL 2024 between RCB and MI on Thursday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"I have been doing it for 11 years at this ground"- MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah after his sensational spell vs RCB in IPL 2024

At the mid-innings break MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah reflected on his bowling performance, saying:

"It was a good day and one of the days whatever I was executing, it was working. The wicket was sticky and I was exploring my options. When I saw the first over, Nabi was gripping and I decided to bowl hard length, that worked today. I have been doing it for 11 years at this ground and I am ready to do it whenever there is a demand."

He continued:

"The wicket got better to bat after the dew came in. It feels good but I don't want to get too high or low in good and bad days. I always want to stay humble. This game is a great leveler and I always want to work to keep improving. DK played a special knock at the end but we will back our team to chase any total."

Do you think Dinesh Karthik is in the reckoning for a place in the Indian T20 squad for the upcoming World Cup in West Indies? Let us know in the comments section below.