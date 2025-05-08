'Unhone video call kiya tha' - Rohit Sharma reveals interesting MS Dhoni story after T20 World Cup 2024 win amid IPL 2025

In a recent interview with journalist Vimal Kumar, Rohit Sharma revealed an interesting story regarding MS Dhoni after the T20 World Cup 2024 win. Rohit is currently playing for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025 season.
India had won the T20 World Cup 2024 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma in the USA and the West Indies. In the interview, he was asked if he had any conversation with MS Dhoni after winning the T20 World Cup.
Rohit revealed that he received a message from Dhoni after the win and replied as well. He also added that Dhoni had video-called the team when they were in the West Indies and congratulated them.
"Unka message aya tha jeetne ke baad. Reply kiya maine. Unhone video call kiya tha actually. Team mai kisiko video call kiya tha jab hum udhar the West Indies mai. Unhone video call mai thumbs up kiya (I got his message after the win and replied. He had video called us actually. He video called someone from the team when we were there in the West Indies. He made a thumbs up gesture in the video call)," Rohit recalled.
Watch the clip of the interview posted by a user on X (Twitter) below -
Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni in IPL 2025 so far
While Rohit Sharma is a part of MI in the IPL 2025 season, MS Dhoni is once again leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out due to an injury.
Rohit has scored 300 runs from 11 matches for MI so far this season at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 152.28. He has put in some impressive performances as well, with three half-centuries to his name.
MI are currently fourth on the table with seven wins from 12 games and 14 points. They have made a commendable turnaround after a poor start to the season.
As for CSK, they were the first team to be eliminated this season and are at the bottom of the table with three wins and six points from 12 games. It has been a disappointing year for them.
MS Dhoni has scored 180 runs from 12 matches so far at an average of 25.71 and a strike-rate of 140.62.
