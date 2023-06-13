Unmukt Chand, Team India’s U19 World Cup-winning captain, has been drafted into Los Angeles Knight Riders squad for the inaugural season of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023.

The 30-year-old batter, who's the only Indian cricketer to play in the Big Bash League, will bring the experience of playing 84 T20s. The Delhi-born cricketer retired from Indian cricket in 2019.

Chand will play with the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders superstars Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Jason Roy, among other international cricketers in the squad.

Knight Riders group CEO Venky Mysore feels that they have picked a talented bunch of players to be competitive in the tournament, saying:

“We are proud to be a part of Major League Cricket. We look forward to working closely with the league to establish a thriving cricket ecosystem in the United States."

He continued:

"We have assembled a strong and talented team for the debut season of MLC, who can compete at the highest level and bring joy to cricket fans around the world.”

KnightRidersXtra @KRxtra Unmukt Chand gearing up for the Major League Cricket. Unmukt Chand gearing up for the Major League Cricket. https://t.co/pqkwxpkgb4

Los Angeles squad:

Signed international players: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Adam Zampa, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Rilee Rossouw

Drafted players: Unmukt Chand, Ali Khan, Ali Sheikh, Bhaskar Yadram, Corne Dry, Jaskaran Malhotra, Nitish Kumar, Saif Badar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk

Los Angeles Knight Riders to play Texas Super Kings in MLC 2023 opener

Los Angeles Knight Riders play Texas Super Kings in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 opener at the Grand Prarie Stadium near Dallas, Texas, on July 13.

Both teams are expected to bring the Indian Premier League flavor to the tournament, having star-studded teams player who featured for KKR and Chennai Super Kings.

The other four teams in the tournament are MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas and Washington Freedom.

After the first eight games, the tournament will move to North Carolina for its second week of competition at Church Street Park in Morrisville Three doubleheaders will be played in the group stage.

The playoffs will be played on July 27 (double-header) and July 28. The MLC 2023 final will take place on July 30.

