UP Warriorz left-arm pacer cleans up Ellyse Perry with a brilliant inswinger during WPL 2025 clash vs RCB [Watch]

UP Warriorz left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani cleaned up Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Ellyse Perry with a wonderful inswinger during the WPL 2025 encounter on Saturday (March 8). The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow hosted the game.

Perry started well with the bat in the second innings of the match and scored 28 (15) before Anjali Sarvani cut short her stay at the crease to give a massive breakthrough for the home team. On the fifth ball of the seventh over, Ellyse Perry tried to play a big shot to keep up with the required run rate. However, she was comprehensively beaten by a brilliant incoming delivery from Anjali, which crashed into the stumps.

You can watch the dismissal in the video below:

RCB bow out of the playoff race following a 12-run loss against UPW in WPL 2025

After being asked to bat first, UP Warriorz notched up 225/5 in 20 overs, the highest total in WPL history. Georgia Voll starred for the hosts in the batting unit with a blistering knock of 99* (56), while Grace Harris (39) and Kiran Navgire (46) played supporting roles.

Richa Ghosh (69) and a couple of other batters tried their best to take RCB home in the steep chase, but they eventually fell short by 12 runs. Reflecting on the loss at the post-match presentation, RCB captain Smriti Mandhana said (via Cricbuzz):

"I think they batted really positively from the first ball and sometimes in the last game of the season they come out in a different mood, that's what happened with UP today. But we pulled off quite well in the last 3-4 overs. Credit to Voll for the way she batted was brilliant."

She continued:

"The way we started we thought it was going to be a good season but in the last 5 games we could not live up to the expectations which we had from ourselves. We played some good cricket in patches, we could not live up to some moments and we lost a lot of moments in the match. Definitely a lot to take back from this season."

With their fifth loss in seven games, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were eliminated from the playoffs race.

