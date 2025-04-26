"Upgraded version of Abhishek Sharma" - Fans praise Priyansh Arya for his 69-run knock in KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Fans lauded Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Priyansh Arya for his sublime knock in Match 44 of IPL 2025 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, April 26. Arya slammed 69 off 35 balls to help PBKS post a strong total on the board.
After choosing to bat first, Arya and Prabhsimran Singh provided an impressive start to PBKS. They displayed maturity in their partnership and dispatched bad balls to the boundary.
In the 10th over, Arya slammed two fours and a six against Harshit Rana to complete his fifty off 27 balls. In the subsequent over, he smashed Sunil Narine for two sixes, displaying his ability to find fences against the best of the game.
Although Arya managed to hit a six against Andre Russell in the 12th over, the Caribbean all-rounder dismissed him on the next ball. Arya's 69-run knock comprised eight fours and four sixes.
Thereafter, Shreyas Iyer (25*) and Josh Inglis (11*) remained unbeaten to help PBKS settle for a 201-run total. Vaibhav Arora took two wickets for the home side.
Fans praised Priyansh Arya for laying a strong platform for the PBKS side. One of them rated him better than Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma.
"Priyansh is an upgraded version of Abishek Sharma... what a talent," one fan wrote.
Here are the other reactions:
"Priyansh Arya will score many more runs but will always cherish this half century, came on a track that ain’t a traditional road!! He has been our shining star this season!!" a user tweeted.
"Priyansh Arya is just free flowing batter ...Just like eating ice-cream in bed while watching an old favorite movie, it's comforting," another posted.
"Best thing about Priyansh Arya is that he always gives PBKS a quick start...... he may not get his 50 or 100 but still gives you a quick start in powerplay consistently, doesn't get out in single digit much," a user noted.
Priyansh Arya opens up on his blistering knock in KKR vs PBKS game
During a chat with the broadcasters after the first innings, Priyansh Arya shared his thoughts on his 69-run knock against KKR. He shared the advice given by head coach Ricky Ponting and also disclosed that he got good input from his opening partner, Prabhsimran Singh. He said:
"I think it's a good total as the wicket is on the slower side. Ricky sir advised us (openers) to rotate the strike after the powerplay and take it deep. I enjoy batting with Prabhsimran, he gives good advice. Tells me when to advance down the track. I know I have the ability and working with (Ricky) Ponting sir is helping me, he is always positive and asks us to be aggressive."
With his blistering knock, Priyansh Arya became the top scorer for PBKS in IPL 2025. The southpaw has so far amassed 323 runs in nine appearances at an average of 35.88 and a strike rate of 200.62.
