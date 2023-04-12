Urvashi Rautela attends DC vs MI IPL 2023 match, shares clips on social media

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela attended the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match played as part of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 11. The showbiz star shared many glimpses from her visit to the stadium on social media.

Rautela was in the news last year when she claimed during an interview to a Bollywood portal that a certain ‘RP’ waited for hours to meet her in a hotel lobby when she was in Delhi. Since Rautela and Rishabh Pant were reportedly dating some years back, fans guessed that she was talking about the keeper-batter.

Subsequently, Pant hit out at the actor with a social media post that he soon deleted. Rautela too took a dig at the cricketer through a Facebook post. After the controversy, she even attended India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 matches in the UAE.

On Tuesday, Rautela shared a number of clips from her visit to the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the DC vs MI IPL 2023 match on her Instagram Stories.

Speaking of the match, Delhi Capitals went down to Mumbai Indians by six wickets, registering their fourth consecutive defeat in the ongoing edition. Mumbai won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. Jason Behrendorff and Piyush Chawla claimed three wickets each as DC were bowled out for 172 in 19.4 overs.

In the chase, MI skipper Rohit Sharma top-scored with 65 off 45, while Tilak Varma (41 off 29) and Ishan Kishan (31 off 26) also chipped in with crucial contributions. After Mumbai lost a few wickets in quick succession, Cameron Green (17*) and Tim David (13*) added 30 runs for the fifth wicket to take the team home off the last ball.

“We shouldn't lose wickets in clumps” - DC skipper David Warner

Despite losing their fourth match in a row, DC skipper David Warner asserted that there were lot of positives for the team. He, however, admitted that Delhi were losing too many wickets in a clump. Warner said at the post-match presentation:

“You look at the last three IPL games we have witnessed, they have been amazing. Wrong end of it today [Tuesday], but the guys were fantastic. I think from the last three games, we've some positives but we shouldn't lose wickets in clumps.”

On his high throw that allowed Tim David to complete the winning run, Warner explained:

“Timmy David was on the wrong side of it, so I tried to keep it at stump-height.

Axar Patel top-scored for Delhi with 54 off 25 against Mumbai, while Warner struggled for fluency, compiling 51 off 47 balls.

