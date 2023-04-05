Urvashi Rautela responds to a female fan who attended DC's IPL match with poster "Thank God! Urvashi is not here"

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was baffled to see a female fan carrying a poster about her during the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 4. The poster read, "Thank God! Urvashi is not here."

The controversy between Urvashi and Rishabh Pant is well-known. During DC's first home game against the Titans, Pant was present at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to cheer for the home side.

One fan was happy to note that Urvashi did not follow Pant to the stadium. She wrote on a poster:

"Thank God! Urvashi is not here."

Urvashi Rautela noticed the poster and reposted it on Instagram with the following caption:

"Why ?"

Fans on Instagram had mixed reactions to Rautela's post. Some tried to explain to her the reason behind the poster, while some skipped the caption and questioned why the actress trolled herself with the post.

Urvashi Rautela was near the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after Rishabh Pant's accident

Rishabh Pant had a fatal car accident late last year. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for treatment.

Soon after the news of Pant being admitted to the hospital came out in public, Urvashi Rautela posted a photo on Instagram while standing near the hospital.

You can see the post here:

Fans on social media pop up Urvashi's name wherever Rishabh Pant goes, saying that she follows him almost everywhere she goes.

It looks like a fan noticed that Urvashi was not present at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last night, which is why she came up with the poster. The actress seemed unhappy with the poster though.

As far as Rishabh Pant is concerned, the Indian cricketer watched the match live from the stands. He also spent time with players from the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans after the game.

